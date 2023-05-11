2024 ShipRocked Lineup Revealed – I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth + More

Well, that boat will rock! Organizers have revealed the lineup for the 2024 ShipRocked Cruise and it's jam packed with heaviness that's bound to make waves on the high seas early next year. I Prevail will headline the cruise lineup, which also includes Killswith Engage, Beartooth and more set to perform sets aboard the ship.

The lineup will also include Highly Suspect, Code Orange, Badflower, Black Stone Cherry, BRKN LOVE, Cassyette, Catch Your Breath, Crobot, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Dorothy, Eva Under Fire, From Ashes to New, Scene Queen, Tigercub, The Warning, Winona fighter and Yonaka, with plenty more to still be announced. And, as has become tradition, there will be a performance by the all-star Stowaways collective on board the ship. Plus, Highly Suspect's Johnny Stevens will also be playing a solo set.

This is the 14th edition of the ShipRocked Cruise and it will set sail from Miami on Feb. 4, hitting Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Bimini, The Bahamas and Grand Cayman before returning to port on Feb. 10.

I Prevail's Brian Burkheiser says, "ShipRocked is an institution. And the fact we get to headline is a blessing. We are definitely ready to give all the ShipRockers a kick ass show! And defend our Family Feud title! See y’all there!"

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach adds, “Killswitch Engage, and our appropriately named High Seas Crew, are stoked to be a part of this event, and to play alongside some killer bands! We've always been about having a good time at our live shows, so this seems perfect."

Caleb Shomo of Beartooth comments, "We've played ShipRocked a few times, and every time it's hard to grasp how much of a family everybody feels like out there. Many attendees are returning customers, which is a good sign of a great event. Playing out in the open water is a pretty wild feeling; nothing can come close to that. We can't wait to come back and rock the boat!”

ShipRocked vets Badflower add, “ShipRocked is the epitome of rock n’ roll. And year after year it has become a family reunion with fellow bands and fans that have become friends...A true communal atmosphere and a lot of fucking fun.”

And Dorothy Martin says, “So excited to be joining the upcoming ShipRocked cruise stopping in the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and can’t wait to jam with my Black Sheep in paradise! See you soon!”

Over 4,000 guests rocked out on board setting a new attendance record for 2023, and ShipRocked 2024 staterooms sold out in an unprecedented three days, well before the lineup was announced. However, there is a waitlist available at ShipRocked.com if you'd like to be considered in case some occupancy opens up.

In addition to all the great music you'll get over the course of the adventure, there will be artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, a ShipRocked Cancer Sucks! onboard charity auction and plenty more to enjoy.

ShipRocked producer and creator Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment said, “I say this literally every year, but SR24 might just be my favorite (initial) lineup yet! We work hard to provide a big tent for the incredible range of talent that exists in the world of rock music, and I couldn’t be more proud and excited about the variety of artists who will be vacationing harder with our guests in February!”

Keep up with the 2024 edition of ShipRocked right here.

2024 shiprocked lineup Ask4 Entertainment loading...