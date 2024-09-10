Dream Theater have just announced the North American leg of their 40th anniversary tour, set for 2025. It's their first trek through the U.S. and Canada with drummer Mike Portnoy since 2010.

In fall 2023, the progressive metal legends announced the return of their co-founding drummer, alongside plans to work on a new album. The first leg of the reunion run, which will also commemorate Dream Theater's four-decade existence, begins this October in London.

In February of next year, North America gets its share. The group will hit 30 cities, kicking off in Philadelphia on Feb. 7 and wrapping up with a New York City homecoming on March 22.

Excited to be celebrating their 40th anniversary with fans throughout the U.S. and Canada, the band says in a statement:

The excitement we have felt from the fans since the first tour was announced has been overwhelming! Now we get to bring the show to our home country and play a bunch of cities that we haven’t been together in for more than a decade. We can’t wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in North America next year. We still have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming weeks.

See all of Dream Theater's 2025 tour dates further down the page.

While the band will be placing special focus on their entire career, they've also got their sights set on the future. They've been working on their first album since 2021's A View From the Top of the World, which earned them the Best Metal Performance Grammy for single and album opener "The Alien."

It'll be Dream Theater's first with Portnoy since releasing Black Clouds & Silver Linings in 2009.

Dream Theater 2025 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 07 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Feb. 08 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Martin Marietta Center

Feb. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Opry House

Feb. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 12 – Biloxi, Mo. @ Hard Rock Café

Feb. 14 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Feb. 15 – Dallas, Texas @ Texas Trust CU

Feb. 16 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic

Feb. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Center

Feb. 19 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater

Feb. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea

Feb. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Feb. 24 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Feb. 25 – Sacramento, Calif @ Safe Credit Union Performing

Feb. 27 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theater

Feb. 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

March 2 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra

March 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

March 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

March 8 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

March 9 – Cleveland, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

March 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place des Arts

March 14 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theater

March 15 – Boston. Mass. @ Boch Center

March 17 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak

March 18 – Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theater

March 19 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center

March 21 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

March 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

