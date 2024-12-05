Here are the 11 best progressive metal albums of 2024!

Last year had quite the pedigree of superb new releases, including standout records from progressive metal bands such as Periphery, TesseracT, Haken, The Anchoret, Ne Obliviscaris, Riverside, Baroness, Earthside and The Ocean. As such, 2024 had a lot to live up to, yet somehow, it didn’t disappoint.

Aside from seeing the triumphant returns of Opeth and Sleepytime Gorilla Museum (via The Last Will and Testament and Of the Last Human Being, respectively), genre lovers got awesome new albums from dozens of artists both established and emerging.

However, only some can rise to the top of the pile, which is why we’re breaking down the 11 best progressive metal LPs of 2024!

READ MORE: The Five Heaviest Prog Metal Bands of All Time



Honestly, we easily could’ve packed this list with at least twice as many entries, so narrowing it down to the final total was quite the task. Nevertheless, we’re confident in our final picks (arranged by release date, not ranking), and we’d love to know if there are any others you think should’ve made the list!

11 Best Progressive Metal Albums of 2024 These LPs embody the best of what progressive metal offered in 2024! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum