We've got another nine new rock and metal tours announced over this past week, plus several festival lineup reveals, special reunion shows and a few holiday dates as well.

Leading the way, My Chemical Romance will be taking their celebration of The Black Parade into 2026. Additional world tour dates were announced this past week including a North American tour with different name openers at each stop.

On the heavier side, we've also got new shows coming from Opeth early in the new year. The band is taking out Katatonia for what should be a powerful bill.

We've also got a surprising amount of rock bands on the Stagecoach Festival lineup for 2026 and the Disturbin' the Peace festival has announced their 2026 lineup.

Plus, there's some new 4 Non Blondes reunion shows and holiday dates for Baroness. And find out how you can stream this weekend's CBGB Festival as well as Cartel's upcoming hometown performance.

Check out all the big touring announcements from the last seven days below.

Dogma

Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - Nov. 23

Support Acts: A Killer's Confession

Tour Dates: March 31 - May 5

Support Acts: Carpenter Brut, Desire

Howl Owl Howl

Tour Dates: Nov. 3 - 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Tour Dates: Aug. 9 - Oct. 24

Support Acts: Franz Ferdinand, Pierce the Veil, Iggy Pop, Modest Mouse, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta

READ MORE: Who Are The Clerk and Marianne on My Chemical Romance's 'The Black Parade' Tour?

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 25

Support Acts: Katatonia

Steel Beans

Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - 31

Support Acts: None.

Notes: Residency at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort.

Troubled Hubble

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Waterparks

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 15

Support Acts: iWinona Fighter, DKHOW, WesGhost, Chloe Moriondo, Heart Attack Man, Foxy Shazam and Plain White T’s

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

Festival Announcements: Stagecoach + Disturbin' The Peace

* Though Stagecoach is primarily known as a country music festival, the 2026 edition taking place April 24-26 at Indio, California's Empire Polo Fields will feature performances from Journey, Bush, Counting Crows, Third Eye Blind and Hootie and the Blowfish among others.

* The hard-hitting Disturbin' The Peace Festival is now set for Jan. 31 at Baltimore's Soundstage. Top performers include Hatebreed, End It, Agnostic Front, Next Step Up, Raw Brigade, Pig Pen, Day by Day and more.

Benefit Shows + Parties

* The 2025 Harvest Moon Concert has been announced for Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes, Calif. Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will head up the benefit show with support from Beck and Lana Del Rey.

* 4 Non Blondes will continue their reunion with a pair of performances during the holiday season. The group is set to play Dec. 15 at the Roxy in Los Angeles and Dec. 17 at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.

* Baroness will play a two-night residency in Atlanta on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Both shows will take place at 529. Royal Thunder and Lungburner will open the first show, while Challenger Deep and Lazer/Wolf will open the latter show.

Streaming Options

* Cartel have teamed up with Veeps to stream their Oct. 25 hometown show at the Masquerade (Heaven) in Atlanta. The group is celebrating 20 years of their Chroma album.

* Can't make it to New York City for CBGB Festival this weekend? Well, let Veeps take you there for the Saturday l(Sept. 27) livestream. See Iggy Pop, Jack White and more.

