While My Chemical Romance have been deservedly praised for their innovative Long Live The Black Parade North American Tour, the rest of the crew onstage also deserves credit.

The tour had the band playing 2006's The Black Parade in full every night. However, there was more to it than just celebrating a landmark album.

The shows saw My Chemical Romance perform as their alter ego, The Black Parade, as they were immersed in a running fictitious storyline that evolved on each stop of the tour. And there were plenty of other personalities on stage to help move the story along.

Here is a look at the talents who helped create the fictional world of Draag and everything fans experienced during My Chemical Romance's recent tour.

Who Plays The Clerk on The Long Live The Black Parade Tour?

About the character: The character known as The Clerk plays a pivotal role in delivering commands (and sometimes punishment) to My Chemical Romance's fictitious alter ego, The Black Parade, throughout each show.

Ultimately, The Clerk turns into a pierrot clown character who murders lead singer Gerard Way before blowing himself up using an explosive vest.

Real name: Charlie Saxton

Where else you might have seen him: Charlie Saxton is a 35-year-old actor originally from Pennsylvania. His most prominent role to date was being part of the cast of the HBO series Hung. Saxton played the role of Damon Drecker across 30 episodes.

Movie roles throughout his career have included work in M. Night Shyamalan's 2008 sci-fi thriller The Happening and 2013's The English Teacher, starring Julianne Moore, Greg Kinnear and Nathan Lane.

Saxton's run with My Chemical Romance is not his first gig in the music industry. He has also appeared in music videos for The Wonder Years and even has his own band based in Los Angeles.

Who Plays Marianne?

About the character: The Marianne character appeared during nearly every date of the Long Live The Black Parade North American Tour in 2025. The sight-impaired character is led to a microphone placed on a separate stage, where she sings "Over Fields (The National Anthem of Draag)" to kick off the night.

Marianne later returns to sing with Way during My Chemical Romance's performance of "Mama." The character handles the vocal part sung by award-winning actress and singer Liza Minnelli on the 2006 studio recording of the song.

Real name: Lucy Joy Altus

Where else you might have seen her: Lucy Joy Altus is a mezzo soprano opera singer from New York who earned her Master's degree from the Juilliard School.

According to her website, most of Altus's work onstage so far has been in the opera world. She has performed as part of Handel's Messiah and Mozart's La finta giardiniera.

In the coming weeks, Altus will head to Germany, where she will be part of the Bayerische Staatsoper opera studio. Her website lists multiple performances in Germany booked well into 2026.

Altus was featured in the video announcing My Chemical Romance's 2026 tour dates. Given that some of them have the band going to Europe, there is a good chance she returns as Marianne for at least part of this next run.

Who Plays His Grand Immortal Dictator?

About the character: Grand Immortal Dictator doesn't do much during the show other than occasionally make phone calls to the clerk and randomly tap his fingers on the armrest of his chair. The first couple of shows even had a stand-in mannequin for the character instead of an actual actor. Despite the relative inactivity, His Grand Immortal Dictator has an ominous presence over the entire show with a video screen devoted to showing him watching the band's every movement.

Real name: Wayne Jay

Where else you might have seen him: Wayne Jay is a Los Angeles-based screen and voice actor who spent the early part of his career onstage in various productions throughout Virginia.

Most of Jay's work on screen has been in short form. His most high-profile role to date came earlier this year on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In addition to acting, Jay's LinkedIn profile also notes that he has a background in aerospace engineering. Oh, and he posts the most wholesome videos on Instagram, where he reminds people to go outside.

Who Plays Sylvia?

About the character: While the Marianne character appeared during nearly every 2025 tour stop, she was sometimes replaced by Sylvia with little explanation. There were a few similarities in their appearance. Both appeared to wear high-end apparel and be sight-impaired with Sylvia wearing an eye patch inside of dark glasses like Marianne.

Real name: Charlotte Kelso

Where else you might have seen her: Charlotte Kelso is a soprano opera singer from Adelaide, South Australia. According to her website, she has performed extensively throughout Europe and the U.S. in addition to her home country.

Now that the My Chemical Romance tour has come to a close, Kelso is heading back home to join a new production called Romeo et Juliette at State Opera South Australia.

Who Drags Frank Iero Off Stage?

About the character: The set closes each night with the rest of the band being dragged offstage after Way is stabbed. Crew members arrive onstage and grab each of the remaining members of My Chemical Romance, putting black hoods over some of their heads. The person who hauls off guitarist Frank Iero may look familiar to some music fans

Real name: James Bowman

Where else you might have seen him: James Bowman is a guitar tech for My Chemical Romance, typically working with Frank Iero. He is also the guitarist for the band Against Me!

Bowman started his own line of guitar pedals in recent years under the moniker, Bowman Audio Endeavors. He has also worked as a guitar tech on past My Chemical Romance tours in recent years.

My Chemical Romance are next set to perform on Jan. 22, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. The band has also announced the return of its "Black Parade" tour to the U.S., with several dates planned for 2026.

