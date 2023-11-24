Eight New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 17-23, 2023)
Happy Thanksgiving weekend and a joyous Black Friday to you! And today we give thanks for more tours! In an abbreviated week, there are still bands announcing plans to hit the road in the future, and what better time to pick up tickets than on the biggest shopping weekend of the year.
This week, we've got rock legends The Rolling Stones revealing a new leg of North American dates, longtime punk favorites NOFX adding more shows to their farewell touring and the remaining members of Issues revealing their intent to play and handful of dates before calling it a career. Plus, several more festivals have announced more bands playing their 2024 events and there are a few specialty shows as well.
Which shows will you be seeing? Head down below to see the latest tour and festival announcements and get ready to enjoy some great live music.
Escuela Grind
Supporting Acts: Come Meirda (Jan. 10-15), Slow Pulse (Jan. 10-Jan. 26), Bonginator (Jan. 16-Feb. 13), Frog Mallet (Jan. 16-18), Take Offense (Jan. 24-Feb. 17), Brat (Feb. 8-17)
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 10 - Middletown, N.Y. @ Quinnz Pinz
Jan. 11 - Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall
Jan. 12 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
Jan. 13 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd
Jan. 14 - Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern
Jan. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Bogg's Social
Jan. 16 - New Orleans, La. @ Siberia
Jan. 17 - Houston, Texas @ Eighteen Ten Ojemen
Jan. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Cheap Steaks
Jan. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Jan. 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Underground
Jan. 21 - El Paso, Texas @ Dungeon Hell Paso
Jan. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ The Launchpad
Jan. 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Underground
Jan. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Jan. 25 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ La Santa
Jan. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Paramount
Jan. 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle
Jan. 28 - Oakland, Calif. @ 9 Lives
Jan. 29 - Eugene, Ore. @ John Henry's
Jan. 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Twilight
Jan. 31 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Cobalt
Feb. 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Vera Project
Feb. 2 - Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder
Feb. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Salt City Seamers
Feb. 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Moe's
Feb. 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ Reverb Lounge
Feb. 6 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Remedy
Feb. 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's Live Music
Feb. 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
Feb. 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
Feb. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Atomic Bowling
Feb. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace Of Cups
Feb. 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ No Class
Feb. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Shred Shed
Feb. 14 - York, Pa. @ Skid Row Garage
Feb. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie
Feb. 16 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ TV Eye
Feb. 17 - Boston, Mass @ Sonia
Firewind
Supporting Acts: Edge of Paradise, Immortal Guardian
Notes: The band is supporting their Stand United album, due March 1.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 12 - Manchester, N.H. @ ANGERL CITY MUSIC HALL
April 13 - Reading, Pa. @ REVERB
April 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ CRAFTHOUSE
April 16 - Westland, Mich. @ TOKEN LOUNGE
April 17 - Hobart, Ind. @ HOBART ART THEATER
April 20 - Peoria, Ill. @ REVIVAL MUSIC HALL
April 21 - Joliet, Ill. @ THE FORGE
April 23 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ
April 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ BRICK BY BRICK
April 26 - Anaheim, Calif. @ THE PARISH @ HOUSE OF BLUES
April 27 - W. Hollywood, Calif. @ WHISKY A GO GO
April 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA LOUNGE
May 01 - Austin, Texas @ COME AND TAKE IT LIVE
May 02 - Dallas, Texas @ GRANADA THEATER (SUNDOWN ROOM)
May 03 - San Antonio, Texas @ ROLLING OAKS EVENT CENTER
May 06 - Houston, Texas @ WAREHOUSE LIVE
Godsmack
Supporting Acts: Bastian Da Cruz
Notes: The band's upcoming "Vibez" tour is expected to be a primarily "stripped back" but not entirely acoustic run. More dates announced soon.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Live
Feb. 17 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center
Feb. 18 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar Casino
Gorod
Supporting Acts: Wormhole, Hath, Exist
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy
Jan. 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Crown
Jan. 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Milestone
Jan. 15 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Brickyard
Jan. 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
Jan. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Haltom Theater
Jan. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Pub Rock Live
Jan. 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Jan. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Jan. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Usual Place
Jan. 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Jan. 26 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse
Jan. 27 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibe's Underground
Jan. 28 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak
Issues
Supporting Acts: None Listed
Notes: The remaining members of Issues will be playing a trio of farewell shows.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Jan. 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Jan. 27 - Atlanta, Ga, @ Masquerade
NOFX
Supporting Acts: None listed but "very special guests" advertised
Notes: These dates have been added on to NOFX's Final Tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 6 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Panther Island
April 13 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Pioneer Park *
June 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Waterfront Park
June 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Waterfront Park
July 20 - Denver, Colo. @ The Stockyards
July 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The Stockyards
Aug. 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Fan Park at Ice District
Aug. 11 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Fan Park at Ice District
Aug. 23 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Olympique
Aug. 24 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Olympique
Aug. 31 – Brockton (Boston), Mass. @ Campanelli Stadium
Sept. 1 – Brockton (Boston), Mass. @ Campanelli Stadium
Oct. 4 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), Calif. @ Berth 46
Oct. 5 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), Calif. @ Berth 46
Oct. 6 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), Calif. @ Berth 46
* No craft beer tasting at this event.
The Rolling Stones
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Notes: The dates come in support of their Hackney Diamonds album.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 28 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium
May 2 - New Orleans, La. @ Jazz Fest
May 7 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
May 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
May 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
May 23 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
May 30 - Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
June 3 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
June 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Cleveland Browns Stadium
June 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 27 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
July 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
July 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SOFI Stadium
July 17 - Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s ® Stadium
Tyr
Supporting Acts: Trollfest, Aether Realm, The Dead Crew of Oddwood
Notes: The dates come in support of the band's Better Ballads album, due in spring 2024.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 28 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater
March 30 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs
March 31 - Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source De La Martinière
April 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TD
April 02 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey
April 03 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 04 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
April 05 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
April 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater
April 07 - Winnipeg. Manitoba @ Park Theater
April 08 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
April 09 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room
April 10 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
April 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw
April 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
April 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
April 15 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone
April 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
April 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
April 18 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
April 19 - TBC
April 20 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
April 21 - Dallas, Texas @ The Granada
April 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
April 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit
April 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)
April 26 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
Also of Note:
* The first wave of bands has been announced for the 2024 Milwaukee Metalfest, taking place May 16-19 at Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Club. Mr. Bungle will be joined on the bill by Blind Guardian, Slaughter to Prevail, In Flames, Hatebreed, Deicide, Katatonia, Kamelot, Marduk, Possessed, Metal Church, Incantation, Skinless, The Red Chord, Heathen, Internal Bleeding, Embryonic Autopsy, Eyes of the Living and more.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Speaking of festivals, the Osheaga Festival just revealed their 2024 headliners. Green Day, Noah Kahan and SZA will headline the three-day music festival Aug. 2-4 and Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme will lead the Music Saves Lives benefit on Dec. 4 at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. The night is being billed as "an acoustic all-star jam," with special guests Brett Scallions (Fuel), Kevin Martin (Candlebox), Orianthi, Billy Morrison (Billy Idol), Julia Lage (Vixen), Jonathan Mover (Aretha Franklin) and Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs) all set to take part.
Ticketing Info: Here
* JUNO winning rockers Anciients have announced a special 10th anniversary show celebrating their Heart of Oak debut album. Catch the band playing Dec. 8 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, with support from Dead Quiet, Scalding and 1982.
Ticketing Info: Here
