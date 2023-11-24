Eight New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 17-23, 2023)

Happy Thanksgiving weekend and a joyous Black Friday to you! And today we give thanks for more tours! In an abbreviated week, there are still bands announcing plans to hit the road in the future, and what better time to pick up tickets than on the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

This week, we've got rock legends The Rolling Stones revealing a new leg of North American dates, longtime punk favorites NOFX adding more shows to their farewell touring and the remaining members of Issues revealing their intent to play and handful of dates before calling it a career. Plus, several more festivals have announced more bands playing their 2024 events and there are a few specialty shows as well.

Which shows will you be seeing? Head down below to see the latest tour and festival announcements and get ready to enjoy some great live music.

Escuela Grind

Supporting Acts: Come Meirda (Jan. 10-15), Slow Pulse (Jan. 10-Jan. 26), Bonginator (Jan. 16-Feb. 13), Frog Mallet (Jan. 16-18), Take Offense (Jan. 24-Feb. 17), Brat (Feb. 8-17)

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 10 - Middletown, N.Y. @ Quinnz Pinz

Jan. 11 - Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall

Jan. 12 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

Jan. 13 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

Jan. 14 - Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern

Jan. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Bogg's Social

Jan. 16 - New Orleans, La. @ Siberia

Jan. 17 - Houston, Texas @ Eighteen Ten Ojemen

Jan. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Cheap Steaks

Jan. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Jan. 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Underground

Jan. 21 - El Paso, Texas @ Dungeon Hell Paso

Jan. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ The Launchpad

Jan. 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Underground

Jan. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Jan. 25 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ La Santa

Jan. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Paramount

Jan. 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle

Jan. 28 - Oakland, Calif. @ 9 Lives

Jan. 29 - Eugene, Ore. @ John Henry's

Jan. 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Twilight

Jan. 31 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Cobalt

Feb. 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Vera Project

Feb. 2 - Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder

Feb. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Salt City Seamers

Feb. 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Moe's

Feb. 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ Reverb Lounge

Feb. 6 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Remedy

Feb. 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's Live Music

Feb. 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

Feb. 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Feb. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Atomic Bowling

Feb. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace Of Cups

Feb. 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ No Class

Feb. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Shred Shed

Feb. 14 - York, Pa. @ Skid Row Garage

Feb. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie

Feb. 16 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ TV Eye

Feb. 17 - Boston, Mass @ Sonia

Firewind

Supporting Acts: Edge of Paradise, Immortal Guardian

Notes: The band is supporting their Stand United album, due March 1.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 12 - Manchester, N.H. @ ANGERL CITY MUSIC HALL

April 13 - Reading, Pa. @ REVERB

April 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ CRAFTHOUSE

April 16 - Westland, Mich. @ TOKEN LOUNGE

April 17 - Hobart, Ind. @ HOBART ART THEATER

April 20 - Peoria, Ill. @ REVIVAL MUSIC HALL

April 21 - Joliet, Ill. @ THE FORGE

April 23 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ

April 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ BRICK BY BRICK

April 26 - Anaheim, Calif. @ THE PARISH @ HOUSE OF BLUES

April 27 - W. Hollywood, Calif. @ WHISKY A GO GO

April 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA LOUNGE

May 01 - Austin, Texas @ COME AND TAKE IT LIVE

May 02 - Dallas, Texas @ GRANADA THEATER (SUNDOWN ROOM)

May 03 - San Antonio, Texas @ ROLLING OAKS EVENT CENTER

May 06 - Houston, Texas @ WAREHOUSE LIVE

Godsmack

Supporting Acts: Bastian Da Cruz

Notes: The band's upcoming "Vibez" tour is expected to be a primarily "stripped back" but not entirely acoustic run. More dates announced soon.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 17 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center

Feb. 18 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar Casino

Gorod

Supporting Acts: Wormhole, Hath, Exist

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy

Jan. 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Crown

Jan. 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Milestone

Jan. 15 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Brickyard

Jan. 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Jan. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Haltom Theater

Jan. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Pub Rock Live

Jan. 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Jan. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Jan. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Usual Place

Jan. 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Jan. 26 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse

Jan. 27 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibe's Underground

Jan. 28 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak

Issues

Supporting Acts: None Listed

Notes: The remaining members of Issues will be playing a trio of farewell shows.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Jan. 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Jan. 27 - Atlanta, Ga, @ Masquerade

NOFX

Supporting Acts: None listed but "very special guests" advertised

Notes: These dates have been added on to NOFX's Final Tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 6 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Panther Island

April 13 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Pioneer Park *

June 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Waterfront Park

June 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Waterfront Park

July 20 - Denver, Colo. @ The Stockyards

July 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The Stockyards

Aug. 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Fan Park at Ice District

Aug. 11 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Fan Park at Ice District

Aug. 23 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Olympique

Aug. 24 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Olympique

Aug. 31 – Brockton (Boston), Mass. @ Campanelli Stadium

Sept. 1 – Brockton (Boston), Mass. @ Campanelli Stadium

Oct. 4 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), Calif. @ Berth 46

Oct. 5 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), Calif. @ Berth 46

Oct. 6 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), Calif. @ Berth 46

* No craft beer tasting at this event.

The Rolling Stones

Supporting Acts: None Listed.

Notes: The dates come in support of their Hackney Diamonds album.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 28 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

May 2 - New Orleans, La. @ Jazz Fest

May 7 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

May 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

May 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

May 23 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

May 30 - Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

June 3 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 27 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

July 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

July 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SOFI Stadium

July 17 - Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s ® Stadium

Tyr

Supporting Acts: Trollfest, Aether Realm, The Dead Crew of Oddwood

Notes: The dates come in support of the band's Better Ballads album, due in spring 2024.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 28 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater

March 30 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs

March 31 - Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source De La Martinière

April 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Studio TD

April 02 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

April 03 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 04 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

April 05 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

April 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater

April 07 - Winnipeg. Manitoba @ Park Theater

April 08 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

April 09 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room

April 10 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

April 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw

April 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

April 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

April 15 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

April 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

April 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

April 18 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

April 19 - TBC

April 20 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

April 21 - Dallas, Texas @ The Granada

April 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

April 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit

April 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

April 26 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

Also of Note:

* The first wave of bands has been announced for the 2024 Milwaukee Metalfest, taking place May 16-19 at Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Club. Mr. Bungle will be joined on the bill by Blind Guardian, Slaughter to Prevail, In Flames, Hatebreed, Deicide, Katatonia, Kamelot, Marduk, Possessed, Metal Church, Incantation, Skinless, The Red Chord, Heathen, Internal Bleeding, Embryonic Autopsy, Eyes of the Living and more.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Speaking of festivals, the Osheaga Festival just revealed their 2024 headliners. Green Day, Noah Kahan and SZA will headline the three-day music festival Aug. 2-4 and Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme will lead the Music Saves Lives benefit on Dec. 4 at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. The night is being billed as "an acoustic all-star jam," with special guests Brett Scallions (Fuel), Kevin Martin (Candlebox), Orianthi, Billy Morrison (Billy Idol), Julia Lage (Vixen), Jonathan Mover (Aretha Franklin) and Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs) all set to take part.

Ticketing Info: Here

* JUNO winning rockers Anciients have announced a special 10th anniversary show celebrating their Heart of Oak debut album. Catch the band playing Dec. 8 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, with support from Dead Quiet, Scalding and 1982.

Ticketing Info: Here