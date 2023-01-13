Pack your sunscreen and shades in the go-bag, cuz' we've got lots of music festivals to get ready for. Although it's still the dead of winter, there have been a slew of spring and summer rock + metal festivals announced for 2023, and everything we know so far is packed in here.

Foo Fighters dominate the big names slated to perform. In the second week of January, they spilled the beans that they'll be headlining 3 major festivals in a triumphant return to live shows in the new year.

But it's not just Foo Fighters that are getting fans revved up for festival season. Essential bands that plan to hit the festival circuit this year include Tool, Pantera, Slipknot, Queens of the Stone Age, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Pretty Reckless, Avenged Sevenfold, Smashing Pumpkins, and many more.

And we're only getting started! Bookmark this list and check back frequently to see when new shows are announced and hitting your neck of the woods. Read on to find out who's coming where and when so far. And, if you wanna see what tours are happening this year, check out our 2023 Rock + Metal Tour Guide.

2023 Rock + Metal Music Festival Guide See what big rock and metal festivals are coming up in 2023!

The 'Big 4' of 17 Metal Subgenres Everyone knows the 'Big 4' of thrash metal, but what about some other styles of metal?