Steel Panther electrify America's Got Talent in a video of their audition for the 18th season of the Simon Cowell-led talent show that premieres on Tuesday (May 30). Apparently, the Panther was let out of its cage a little early to tease the new season, as you can watch their performance below or wait for tonight's airing (we suggest you do both).

But what did the celebrity panel of AGT judges think of the band's tongue-in-cheek metal?

According to the clip's YouTube description, Steel Panther's audition was indeed a "hit" for the judges — Cowell, comedian Howie Mandel, model Heidi Klum and actress Sofía Vergara. But, when watching the clip, you'll notice at least one audience member who doesn't appear to appreciate the performance. Check out the person with their fingers in their ears at 2:28!

Steel Panther reach back into their catalog for their AGT audition, performing "Eyes of a Panther" from their 2009 debut studio album, Feel the Steel. Do they have what it takes to go the distance on America's Got Talent? Be sure to watch it all play out this season.

Steel Panther released the album On the Prowl earlier this year. And they're no strangers to big-time TV appearances. Remember in 2018 when they got all confused and showed up on the pre-game broadcast for an NFL game featuring the Steelers and the Panthers?

The new season of America's Got Talent premieres on Tuesday at 8PM ET/7PM CT.

Steel Panther Own the 'America's Got Talent' Stage with "Eyes of a Panther"