Wait, Steel Panther Are Really Competing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Next Week?!

Yes, you read that correctly — everyone's favorite hair metal parody party band Steel Panther will be competing on the new season of hit competition TV show America's Got Talent, which debuts on May 30 on NBC at 8PM local time.

The band, who released their sixth album, On the Prowl, earlier this year, are no strangers to big time TV appearances. Remember that time back in 2018 when they got all confused and showed up on the pre-game broadcast of an NFL Thursday night game featuring the Steelers and the Panthers?

They're total naturals on camera and routinely crush it onstage, but what will host Terry Crews and judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and notorious curmudgeon Simon Cowell think of their antics? And, good heavens, what song will they be playing for the families watching at home?! Lead On the Prowl single "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" feels like it's probably off the table. As do... well, most of their songs!

Sharing a photo from the America's Got Talent set on social media, Steel Panther promised that the show "is about to get a whole lot more metal!"

Needless to say, we at Loudwire will be rooting for Steel Panther on Season 18 of America's Got Talent. If we can't have rock and metal at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, a victory here would be a nice consolation prize.

You can catch Steel Panther running amok on more than your TV next Tuesday and catch them live at any of these upcoming tour dates. For tickets, head here.