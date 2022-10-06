Steel Panther Announce 2023 Album ‘On the Prowl’ + Debut NSFW Song ‘It’s Never Too Late (To Get Some P–sy Tonight)’
After declaring Heavy Metal Rules with their 2019 album, Steel Panther are back and On The Prowl with a 2023 record and the expectedly raunchy, NSFW brand new single "It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)."
It's the first new track to feature bassist Spyder, who was recently crowned the sleaze metal group's permanent new bassist after a lengthy search for the ideal replacement for Lexxi Foxx. And how does it sound? It sounds like textbook Steel Panther — lyrics you'd never sing in the shower while anyone else was home, slick riffs and what you can do with a stiff.
Watch the music video for "It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" further down the page.
“The song and video are an absolute public service announcement. People have been asking Steel Panther for advice on life, love and the pursuit of happiness for decades. ‘Never Too Late’ is a reminder to never give up, follow your heart, realize your dreams, overcome your challenges, navigate the rough seas, reach for stars and any other cliché you have in your pocket. Basically, what we are saying it is never too late to get some pussy tonight,” comments drummer Stix Zadinia.
Look for On The Prowl to be released on Feb. 24, 2023 and pre-order your copy here. View the album artwork and track listing beneath the music video.
Panther have also just announced a all new '1987' distortion/delay combo pedal and signature Satchel Charvel guitar, which you can also see below. "With the grit of 100 chainsaws and the ability to repeat itself more than that super stoned dude from Chemistry Class, it is truly the ultimate badass accessory…next to eyeliner," comments the band.
Pre-order those here and catch Steel Panther on tour at these stops.
Steel Panther, "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" Lyrics (via A-Z Lyrics)
1AM on a Saturday night
Looking for some gash... preferably tight
Open up the tinder, I got no matches
But there's plenty of fish in the sea... with plenty of snatches
There's a tasty little beaver I'm gonna get on
Gonna be fucking before the dawn
Cause it's never too late to get some pussy tonight!
It's never too late to get some pussy tonight!
It's never too late to get some pussy tonight!
Sunday morning is coming in hot
Met a girl with a missing leg and I bought her a shot
She asked me to touch her stump and I wasn't shy
But she ended up leaving the bar with another guy
Gonna find a girl with both her legs
Steel Panther's gonna fertilize her eggs
Cause it's never too late to get some pussy tonight
No it's never too late to get some pussy tonight
It's never too late! It's never too late!
It's never too late! It's never too late!
It's never too late to get some pussy tonight!
Don't give up
You still have time
To find some ugly hookers and some cocaine
Lines
Flying on x sun's about about to rise
Thinking bout getting a handy from one of the guys
Or heating up some apple pie...
Maybe that's my date?
Then I remembered words of wisdom from Stix
It's never too late!
Now Spyder's on the bass and Lexxi's
Gone
But it doesn't mean We can't still fuck his mom!
Cause it's never too late to get some pussy tonight!
It's never too late to get some pussy tonight!
It's never too late! It's never too late!
It's never too late! It's never too late!
It's never too late to get some pussy tonight!
Gotta get it tonight!
Gotta get some pussy tonight!
Gotta get some pussy tonight!
Gotta get some pussy tonight!
Steel Panther, "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)"
Steel Panther, On the Prowl Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"
02. "Friends With Benefits"
03. "On Your Instagram"
04. "Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"
05. "1987"
06. "Teleporter"
07. "Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)
08. "Magical Vagina"
09. "All That And More"
10. "One Pump Chump"
11. "Pornstar"
12. "Ain’t Dead Yet"
13. "Sleeping On The Rollaway"