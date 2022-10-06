After declaring Heavy Metal Rules with their 2019 album, Steel Panther are back and On The Prowl with a 2023 record and the expectedly raunchy, NSFW brand new single "It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)."

It's the first new track to feature bassist Spyder, who was recently crowned the sleaze metal group's permanent new bassist after a lengthy search for the ideal replacement for Lexxi Foxx. And how does it sound? It sounds like textbook Steel Panther — lyrics you'd never sing in the shower while anyone else was home, slick riffs and what you can do with a stiff.

Watch the music video for "It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" further down the page.

“The song and video are an absolute public service announcement. People have been asking Steel Panther for advice on life, love and the pursuit of happiness for decades. ‘Never Too Late’ is a reminder to never give up, follow your heart, realize your dreams, overcome your challenges, navigate the rough seas, reach for stars and any other cliché you have in your pocket. Basically, what we are saying it is never too late to get some pussy tonight,” comments drummer Stix Zadinia.

Look for On The Prowl to be released on Feb. 24, 2023 and pre-order your copy here. View the album artwork and track listing beneath the music video.

Panther have also just announced a all new '1987' distortion/delay combo pedal and signature Satchel Charvel guitar, which you can also see below. "With the grit of 100 chainsaws and the ability to repeat itself more than that super stoned dude from Chemistry Class, it is truly the ultimate badass accessory…next to eyeliner," comments the band.

Pre-order those here and catch Steel Panther on tour at these stops.

Steel Panther, "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" Lyrics (via A-Z Lyrics)

1AM on a Saturday night

Looking for some gash... preferably tight

Open up the tinder, I got no matches

But there's plenty of fish in the sea... with plenty of snatches There's a tasty little beaver I'm gonna get on

Gonna be fucking before the dawn

Cause it's never too late to get some pussy tonight!

It's never too late to get some pussy tonight!

It's never too late to get some pussy tonight! Sunday morning is coming in hot

Met a girl with a missing leg and I bought her a shot

She asked me to touch her stump and I wasn't shy

But she ended up leaving the bar with another guy Gonna find a girl with both her legs

Steel Panther's gonna fertilize her eggs

Cause it's never too late to get some pussy tonight

No it's never too late to get some pussy tonight

It's never too late! It's never too late!

It's never too late! It's never too late!

It's never too late to get some pussy tonight! Don't give up

You still have time

To find some ugly hookers and some cocaine

Lines Flying on x sun's about about to rise

Thinking bout getting a handy from one of the guys

Or heating up some apple pie...

Maybe that's my date?

Then I remembered words of wisdom from Stix

It's never too late!

Now Spyder's on the bass and Lexxi's

Gone

But it doesn't mean We can't still fuck his mom! Cause it's never too late to get some pussy tonight!

It's never too late to get some pussy tonight!

It's never too late! It's never too late!

It's never too late! It's never too late!

It's never too late to get some pussy tonight!

Gotta get it tonight!

Gotta get some pussy tonight!

Gotta get some pussy tonight!

Gotta get some pussy tonight!

Steel Panther, "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)"

Steel Panther, On the Prowl Album Art + Track Listing

Steel Panther, 'On the Prowl' Steel Panther Inc. loading...

01. "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"

02. "Friends With Benefits"

03. "On Your Instagram"

04. "Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"

05. "1987"

06. "Teleporter"

07. "Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

08. "Magical Vagina"

09. "All That And More"

10. "One Pump Chump"

11. "Pornstar"

12. "Ain’t Dead Yet"

13. "Sleeping On The Rollaway"

Steel Panther '1987' Distortion/Delay Combo Pedal + Signature Charvel Guitar

Steel Panther, Satchel, Charvel Charvel loading...