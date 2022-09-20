Steel Panther Finally Announce Permanent Bassist as Replacement for Lexxi Foxx

Steel Panther have announced who will replace bassist Lexxi Foxx, who left the band in July 2021. They declare today (Sept. 20) the new "R.O.L.E... Ruler Of Low End" for the glam metal icons is... Spyder.

We'll explain, after Steel Panther explains. In a press release, the band spins this yarn about their new bassist:

"The story of Spyder and Steel Panther is like one pulled from any great American love

story. If you have seen The Notebook or Jaws, then you know exactly what we mean.

Spyder and the guys have known each other for decades. But it was in 2018 that Spyder did his first live show with the band. Little did they know that those shows would be a foreshadowing of what destiny had in store for their collective futures. In 2021, the band found themselves in a pickle, they needed a bass player. An exhaustive search brought many submissions and fans were treated to a variety of bassists on different tours. The band had even considered a few well-known bassists to fill the void. Throughout the five-week European tour in summer of 2022, it became quite evident to all four guys that this lineup was unstoppable. A few more months of touring together perfected the new lineup and now anyone that has seen the band recently knows that Spyder is the perfect addition for Steel Panther. In other words, Spyder is the chocolate to Steel Panther’s peanut butter."

“We wanted it to be you. We wanted it to be you so badly. So, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard. We’re gonna have to work at this every day, but we want to do that because we want you. We want all of you, forever, you and us, every day. To us, you are perfect. You had us at hello. You complete us. We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Spyder, Steel Panther's New Bassist

Movie quotes and candy puns aside, yes, Spyder has performed before with the band. 2018 was Spyder's first time onstage with Steel Panther, standing in for Foxx who was recovering in "sex rehab." But the band has known Spyder, real name Joe Lester, for quite a while. Not only was Lester Steel Panther's tour manager (possibly still is?), but he also played in Van Halen tribute band The Atomic Punks with Michael Starr (lead vocals for Steel Panther) and Satchel (Steel Panther guitarist). According to Lester's Instagram, he is also an accomplished event photographer. You can see a ton of his photos here, much of which revolves around Steel Panther.

Steel Panther are also announcing a new holiday tour. After Panther wraps their "Res-Erections" tour dates in Canada, they will kick off an 8-city run in November, "A Claus & Paws Holiday Party." See the dates below and hit up this link for tickets.

Steel Panther "A Claus & Paws Holiday Party" Tour Dates

Nov. 26 – Sault St. Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casino

Nov. 27 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Nov. 29 – Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

Nov. 30 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

Dec. 2 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Casino *

Dec. 3 – Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance Theater

Dec. 4 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place

Dec. 29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Dec. 30 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom