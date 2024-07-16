Steel Panther Announce 15th Anniversary ‘Feel the Steel’ Tour + Album Reissue

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of their Feel the Steel debut, Steel Panther have just announced a late run of U.S. tour dates as well as a new edition of the classic record.

Feel the Steel, released in 2009, saw Steel Panther rise to the forefront of the modern heavy music scene with their comedic wit and skilled songcraft, all paying homage to the glorious '80s hair metal era.

Launching the tour in Huntington, N.Y. on Nov. 20, the band will make 16 stops in all, concluding with a show in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 13. See the full list of dates further down the page.

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2024 - Tour Guide

Meanwhile, the 15th anniversary edition of Feel the Steel will be released on Nov. 18. Pre-order for signed/unsigned vinyl and CD options are currently available, as well as a cassette tape version of the album. This edition will feature to additional tracks — "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" and "I Want Your Tits" — which were previously only available via the original Japanese import.

Visit the Steel Panther website for additional tour info and to get your anniversary edition of Feel the Steel.

Steel Panther, Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour Dates

Tour flyer for Steel Panther 15th anniversary 'Feel the Steel' tour Steel Panther loading...

Nov. 20 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Nov. 21 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Nov. 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House of Blues

Nov. 24 — Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Nov. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Nov. 27 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore,

Nov. 30 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Dec. 01 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Dec. 03 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Dec. 05 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 06 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Dec. 07 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Dec. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Dec. 12 — St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Dec. 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live