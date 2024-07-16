Steel Panther Announce 15th Anniversary ‘Feel the Steel’ Tour + Album Reissue
In celebration of the 15th anniversary of their Feel the Steel debut, Steel Panther have just announced a late run of U.S. tour dates as well as a new edition of the classic record.
Feel the Steel, released in 2009, saw Steel Panther rise to the forefront of the modern heavy music scene with their comedic wit and skilled songcraft, all paying homage to the glorious '80s hair metal era.
Launching the tour in Huntington, N.Y. on Nov. 20, the band will make 16 stops in all, concluding with a show in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 13. See the full list of dates further down the page.
READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2024 - Tour Guide
Meanwhile, the 15th anniversary edition of Feel the Steel will be released on Nov. 18. Pre-order for signed/unsigned vinyl and CD options are currently available, as well as a cassette tape version of the album. This edition will feature to additional tracks — "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" and "I Want Your Tits" — which were previously only available via the original Japanese import.
Visit the Steel Panther website for additional tour info and to get your anniversary edition of Feel the Steel.
Steel Panther, Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour Dates
Nov. 20 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Nov. 21 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Nov. 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House of Blues
Nov. 24 — Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Nov. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Nov. 27 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore,
Nov. 30 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Dec. 01 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Dec. 03 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Dec. 05 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Dec. 06 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Dec. 07 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
Dec. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Dec. 12 — St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Dec. 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live
The Most Played Song Live by 20 Big Hair Metal Bands
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire