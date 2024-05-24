The 12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced The Last Week (May 17-23)
Here are the 12 new rock and metal tours that were announced over the last week (May 17-23).
The tour season only continues to heat up with a handful of big name artists putting new dates on the books. Steel Panther, Sevendust, Nothing More, Black Stone Cherry, Dropkick Murphys and more have all announce new runs for later this year.
See below for all of the latest announcements, as well as a new Las Vegas Residency and an early look at one of 2025's biggest extreme metal festivals.
Anvil
Dates: July 10 - Aug. 25
Support Acts: Pulsifier
Ticketing Info
Black Stone Cherry
Dates: July 26 - Aug. 14
Support Acts: Nonpoint
Ticketing Info
Dropkick Murphys
Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Pennywise, The Scratch
Ticketing Info
Gel
Dates: July 20 - Aug. 2 / Sept. 10 - Oct. 21
Support Acts: MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall (lineups vary)
Ticketing Info
Slapshot
Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 1
Support Acts: Ignite, Death by Stereo, School Drugs
Ticketing Info
Nervosa
Dates: Aug. 29 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: Lich King, Hatriot
Ticketing Info
Nothing More
Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 24
Support Acts: Set It off, From Ashes to New, Post Profit
Ticketing Info
Senses Fail + Saves the Day (Co-Headliner)
Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: Narrow Head
Ticketing Info
Sevendust
Dates: Sept. 13 - Oct. 8
Support Acts: 10 Years, Return to Dust, Horizon Theory
Ticketing Info
Sevendust celebrating 21st anniversary of 'Seasons'
Steel Panther
Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 14
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info
Super American
Dates: Aug. 1 - Sept. 22
Support Acts: Sydney Sprague, Summerbruise
Ticketing Info
Violent Femmes
Dates: June 20 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info
Festivals + Other Announcements
Lenny Kravitz Las Vegas Residency
Lenny Kravitz announced a brief run of shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas, spanning Oct. 18-26.
Visit the rocker's website for more information.
Maryland Deathfest 2025
Next year's lineup is starting to come together as Maryland Deathfest plots its 20th edition.
