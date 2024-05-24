The 12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced The Last Week (May 17-23)

The 12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced The Last Week (May 17-23)

Xavi Torrent, Redferns/Getty Images / Chris Condon / Photo by Christian Lawrence

Here are the 12 new rock and metal tours that were announced over the last week (May 17-23).

The tour season only continues to heat up with a handful of big name artists putting new dates on the books. Steel Panther, Sevendust, Nothing More, Black Stone Cherry, Dropkick Murphys and more have all announce new runs for later this year.

See below for all of the latest announcements, as well as a new Las Vegas Residency and an early look at one of 2025's biggest extreme metal festivals.

Anvil

Cliff Knese
Dates: July 10 - Aug. 25
Support Acts: Pulsifier
Black Stone Cherry

UTA
Dates: July 26 - Aug. 14
Support Acts: Nonpoint
Dropkick Murphys

Johnny Perilla, Loudwire
Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Pennywise, The Scratch
Gel

Alexis Gross
Dates: July 20 - Aug. 2 / Sept. 10 - Oct. 21
Support Acts: MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall (lineups vary)
Slapshot

Slpashot
Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 1
Support Acts: Ignite, Death by Stereo, School Drugs
Nervosa

Akis Zaralis
Dates: Aug. 29 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: Lich King, Hatriot
Nothing More

Photo by Christian Lawrence
Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 24
Support Acts: Set It off, From Ashes to New, Post Profit
Senses Fail + Saves the Day (Co-Headliner)

Pure Noise Records / Photo by Jonathan Weiner
Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: Narrow Head
Sevendust

Greg Doherty, Getty Images
Dates: Sept. 13 - Oct. 8
Support Acts: 10 Years, Return to Dust, Horizon Theory
Sevendust celebrating 21st anniversary of 'Seasons'

Steel Panther

Xavi Torrent, Redferns/Getty Images
Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 14
Support Acts: none listed
Super American

Emo Night Brooklyn
Dates: Aug. 1 - Sept. 22
Support Acts: Sydney Sprague, Summerbruise
Violent Femmes

Mickey Bernal, Stringer/Getty Images
Dates: June 20 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: none listed
Festivals + Other Announcements

Danny Wimmer Presents
Lenny Kravitz Las Vegas Residency

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz announced a brief run of shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas, spanning Oct. 18-26.

Visit the rocker's website for more information.

Maryland Deathfest 2025

Next year's lineup is starting to come together as Maryland Deathfest plots its 20th edition.

Maryland Deathfest
