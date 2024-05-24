Here are the 12 new rock and metal tours that were announced over the last week (May 17-23).

The tour season only continues to heat up with a handful of big name artists putting new dates on the books. Steel Panther, Sevendust, Nothing More, Black Stone Cherry, Dropkick Murphys and more have all announce new runs for later this year.

See below for all of the latest announcements, as well as a new Las Vegas Residency and an early look at one of 2025's biggest extreme metal festivals.

READ MORE: 2024 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Anvil

anvil Cliff Knese loading...

Dates: July 10 - Aug. 25

Support Acts: Pulsifier

Ticketing Info

Black Stone Cherry

Black Stone Cherry (L-R: Ben Wells, John Fred Young, Chris Robertson) UTA loading...

Dates: July 26 - Aug. 14

Support Acts: Nonpoint

Ticketing Info

Dropkick Murphys

Johnny Perilla, Loudwire Johnny Perilla, Loudwire loading...

Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Pennywise, The Scratch

Ticketing Info

Gel

gel 2024 Alexis Gross loading...

Dates: July 20 - Aug. 2 / Sept. 10 - Oct. 21

Support Acts: MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall (lineups vary)

Ticketing Info

Slapshot

Slapshot 2024 Tour Admat Slpashot loading...

Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 1

Support Acts: Ignite, Death by Stereo, School Drugs

Ticketing Info

Nervosa

Nervosa Akis Zaralis loading...

Dates: Aug. 29 - Oct. 13

Support Acts: Lich King, Hatriot

Ticketing Info

Nothing More

nothing more, jonny hawkins Photo by Christian Lawrence loading...

Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 24

Support Acts: Set It off, From Ashes to New, Post Profit

Ticketing Info

Senses Fail + Saves the Day (Co-Headliner)

Pure Noise Records / Photo by Jonathan Weiner Pure Noise Records / Photo by Jonathan Weiner loading...

Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 8

Support Acts: Narrow Head

Ticketing Info

Sevendust

Lajon Witherspoon - Sevendust Greg Doherty, Getty Images loading...

Dates: Sept. 13 - Oct. 8

Support Acts: 10 Years, Return to Dust, Horizon Theory

Ticketing Info

Sevendust celebrating 21st anniversary of 'Seasons'

Steel Panther

Steel Panther Concert In Barcelna Xavi Torrent, Redferns/Getty Images loading...

Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 14

Support Acts: none listed

Ticketing Info

Super American

Super American 2024 Tour Admat Emo Night Brooklyn loading...

Dates: Aug. 1 - Sept. 22

Support Acts: Sydney Sprague, Summerbruise

Ticketing Info

Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes' Gordon Gano Mickey Bernal, Stringer/Getty Images loading...

Dates: June 20 - Oct. 9

Support Acts: none listed

Ticketing Info

Festivals + Other Announcements

Fan Crowdsurfing at Welcome to Rockville 2024 Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

Lenny Kravitz Las Vegas Residency

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Lenny Kravitz announced a brief run of shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas, spanning Oct. 18-26.

Visit the rocker's website for more information.

Maryland Deathfest 2025

Next year's lineup is starting to come together as Maryland Deathfest plots its 20th edition.

Maryland Deathfest 2025 admat Maryland Deathfest loading...