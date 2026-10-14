The 2026 America's Got Talent winner Nene Royal is making a swift adjustment into the rock world, having just played an opening gig for Avenged Sevenfold during the band's recent stop in Singapore.

The 16-year-old Royal made a name for herself over the summer with a series of blistering rock covers that not only showed her powerful vocals and scream but also displayed her scintillating guitar playing en route to winning the television talent competition. During her time on the show, she had a chance to play with The Warning and Linkin Park. Shortly after she was revealed as this season's winner, she received an invite to open for Avenged Sevenfold.

What Happened at Nene Royal's Opening Gig for Avenged Sevenfold

During her AGT run, the teen from Phuket, Thailand often spoke of her dreams of becoming a rock star and living that life. She took another step Tuesday (Oct. 13) with her appearance opening for Avenged Sevenfold at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Though she's reportedly working on original music, Nene's setlist primarily stuck to rock covers, some of which she had previously played on America's Got Talent. Per Setlist.fm, her five-song set included performances of Muse's "Hysteria," Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name," System of a Down's "I-E-A-I-A-I-O" and The Cranberries' "Zombie."

READ MORE: Teen Guitar Phenom Delivers Wicked White Stripes Cover for 'America's Got Talent' Final Performance

But her night was not over once her opening set concluded. Avenged Sevenfold played a 14-song set and called up Royal to join them on two of their biggest songs toward the end of the body of their set. First, she was invited out for "Bat Country" and then she stuck around to play on "Unholy Confessions" with the group.

See fan-shot video from YouTube accounts Tydli and Chris's Music below.

Nene Royal Joins Avenged Sevenfold for "Bat Country" in Singapore

Nene Royal Joins Avenged Sevenfold for "Unholy Confessions" in Singapore

Nene Royal Performs Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" in Singapore

Royal Gets Crowned on 'America's Got Talent'

It was a huge summer for the teen who started playing guitar at age 7. Her shy demeanor in speaking caught both the judges and audience off guard when she powered through a head-turning audition covering The Cranberries' "Zombie."

But the element of surprise was left behind as her talent shown through on a call-back performance taking on Muse's "Hysteria" and her golden-buzzer winning semifinal performance rocking out Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun."

For her final performance, the Phuket, Thailand native really put her stamp on The White Stripes' stadium anthem, "Seven Nation Army." Taking some liberties with the arrangement, Nene delivered a truly haunting recitation of the opening lyrics before opening it up to a blistering, rocked-up moment that showcase her vocals and insane guitar-playing equally. Then pulling it back, she finished off the song with pin-drop intimacy.

As for finale night, Royal kept surviving the cut until it was her against magician Geno Ploeger as the last two competitors standing. An emotional Nene offered her thanks and gratitude as she was showered with golden confetti from above and the TV credits rolled.

While Nene's journey is just starting in the music industry, Avenged Sevenfold are already established as one of rock and metal's biggest acts. The group is currently heading to Australia for dates to round out the month of October. And they've booked their first South American festival for 2027 as well. Get ticketing information through the Avenged Sevenfold website.

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