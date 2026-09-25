Here are rock and metal songs that feature audio samples from famous speeches that've happened throughout history.

Musicians collaborate with each other all the time and it's not uncommon to hear a familiar voice as a special guest on a song. But in these cases, those familiar voices aren't other musicians — they're politicians, scientists, philosophers, religious leaders and so on.

The idea for this list came after listening to a particular Guns N' Roses song, but not "Civil War" because the spoken-word intro in that track is from a film rather than an actual broadcast. Other artists that have sampled speeches in songs include Living Colour, Lamb of God and Linkin Park have various songs on their 2010 album A Thousand Suns that contain bits of speeches.

Plenty of songs have sampled famous speeches in the past and there are at least a handful that are by rock and metal musicians. Whether the song was about politics or they just wanted to elevate it in some way to make a statement, you'll see tracks listed below with snippets from speeches by Martin Luther King Jr., interview snippets from U.S. military personnel and more.

READ MORE: 16 of the Most Political Rock + Metal Bands

A couple of the songs are instrumentals that only feature spoken-word parts, but we included them anyway.

With each track, we included the respective album the song is featured on, which speech is sampled in the song and the lyrics that contain those particular parts. You may have heard these songs many times and not even realized the context of the spoken parts, so maybe you'll learn a little bit of history while you're listening and reading along.

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube!