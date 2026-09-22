What were the best deep cuts from the 1980s best-selling rock and metal albums and how did they stack up against each other? That's what we're exploring in this list as we revisit some of the biggest albums of the decade.

Not all deep cuts (i.e.: songs that weren't officially released as a single) are created equal. Some actually have lived very successful lives frequenting band setlists for a majority of their career despite not being released commercially. Metallica weren't a big radio or singles band back in the '80s, so for those seeing shows over the years you have two very well known tracks making the cut here. And acts such as Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and Def Leppard have deep cuts that rank among their top songs played live.

READ MORE: 10 Nearly Perfect 1980s Rock Albums (+ What Songs Should Go)

What might keep a great song from commercial release? Back in the '80s, restrictions were a lot tighter on what might get radio and TV airplay. So you have to think that our deep cuts from Guns N' Roses, Prince and ZZ Top probably never had a chance at mainstream attention due to their racy nature.

Below, we've looked at the biggest-selling rock and metal albums of the '80s, picked out the key deep cuts from those records and then set about trying to rank which were the best of the group.

Take this trip down memory lane and let the full album listening experience bring you back to some classic cuts that probably should've had a better commercial life.

The Best Deep Cuts From the 1980s Best-Selling Rock + Metal Albums Ranked These albums sold.a ton in the '80s and the hits put them there, but it helps having solid 'deep cuts' to make the full album listenable. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below, you'll also find the best deep cuts from the best-selling rock albums of the 1990s ranked.

The Best Deep Cuts From the Biggest Selling 1990s Rock Albums Ranked You know the hits that made these albums big sellers, but what about the deep cuts? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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