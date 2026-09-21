Trivium’s Matt Heafy Names 3 Metal Albums That Influenced Him

Trivium's Matt Heafy opened up a bit during a recent appearance on The Garza Podcast about his discovery of metal and within that process, he broke down three of the bands that influenced his love of metal.

Toward the end of the podcast, Chris Garza asked Heafy for three bands that have been influences. Heafy took it a step further by breaking down his choices into three areas that showcase his understanding and growth in learning about heavy music.

"Let's think of the three stages, from metal into death metal into metalcore," he shared.

What 3 Albums Did Matt Heafy Pick as Being Influences?

"I'm going to say Metallica Black Album because it was the first Metallica album I ever heard ... Black Album because it got me into Metallica first, but if I had to pick a favorite of all time, I'd probably say Master [of Puppets]."

Elsewhere within the podcast, Heafy confessed to starting with Black Album and working his way back through the Metallica catalog.

From there, the Trivium frontman picked In Flames. While trying to decide his album, he shared, "I know Whoracale was the first one I ever heard, Jester Race is my favorite, but I'd say Reroute to Remain because that was the first time I heard, 'Oh wow, I can scream and sing in the same band.'"

Then to finish off his trio of influential album, he rattled off Heaven Shall Burn's Whatever It May Take.

"That was the first time I ever heard and saw what metalcore could be where it still sounds very metal and lyrically becomes something that is societally important," said Heafy. "That's what I always loved so much about certain metalcore bands, certain hardcore bands and certain punk bands that they would go into sociopolitical or societal subject matter.

Trivium's Matt Heafy Joins The Garza Podcast

Trivium in 2026

Trivium returned to recording in 2025 with the Struck Dead EP. The band will be touring this fall with In Flames, one of the group's that Heafy named among his influences. The band has a series of Australian dates in early October before kicking off their North American run of shows Nov. 5 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

READ MORE: Matt Heafy Drops Details of Video Game Venture

For all Trivium tour dates and ticketing info, be sure to visit the band's website.

See other major rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.