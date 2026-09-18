ENTER NOW: Win a Trip to See + Interview Metallica In Kansas City!

Metallica are bringing the M72 World Tour back to North America in 2027 and we have your chance to experience it in a way you'll never forget.

You will get to see Metallica in one of the loudest stadiums in the country and you'll join Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong for an exclusive interview with Metallica!

See, we told you you'll never forget this one.

Enter to win via the form below.

Live Nation Metallica - M72 Tour

Metallica's 2027 North American Stadium Tour

After Metallica wrap up their inaugural Life Burns Faster Las Vegas Sphere residency, they'll begin preparing for another run of dates on their massive M72 World Tour.

You're entering to win a chance to see Metallica in Kansas City on Saturday May 29. The KC show is right in the middle of the tour; they will play Vancouver, San Diego, El Paso, San Antonio and Fayetteville before taking over Kansas City on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend; following that show, they'll hit the road for Raleigh, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Madison and Cleveland before closing things out in Salt Lake City.

This will mark Metallica's fourth year of M72 shows. So far, they've played 99 shows across 26 different countries. And if you want to do a little prep work for next year's tour, make sure to check out the most (and least) played songs from M72.

Enter to Win: See + Interview Metallica In Kansas City

Enter to win for your chance to not only see Metallica on the M72 World Tour, but to interview them, too!

If you win, you and a guest will receive roundtrip airfare to Kansas City (departing Friday May 28 and returning Sunday May 30), a two-night hotel stay in Kansas City and two tickets to see Metallica, Limp Bizkit and Avatar at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday May 29.

In addition, you and your guest will join Chuck Armstrong, host of Loudwire Nights, for an interview with Metallica (members to be determined day of).

So, what are you waiting for? Enter to win in the form below and make sure to share what question you want to ask Metallica!

This contest runs Sept. 18 through 11:59PM on Sept. 30. Thank you to Metallica and Q Prime for this opportunity. Get ticket information and complete details on Metallica's 2027 M72 World Tour at Metallica.com.