Metallica have just announced a 2027 North American stadium tour, breaking from their Life Burns Faster Las Vegas Sphere residency for another round of M72 dates. Support will come from nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit and theatrical Swedish metal outfit Avatar.

The M72 tour marches on, returning for another continental leg in support of 2023's 72 Seasons. The dates will come after the metal legends wrap up their 24 residency shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which begins on Oct. 1 and wraps up on March 13 of next year. Metallica will break for nearly two months before heading out of the M72 run that will make stops in 12 cities, 11 in the U.S. and one in Canada, stretching from May 8 through June 19.

Metallica will again be playing stadiums on the 2027 tour, which is advertised as "in the round at the 50 yard line," putting the band in the center of football fields with their unique stage setup.

See all dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on Sept. 25 at 10AM local time with various pre-sales taking place beforehand. For further ticketing information, visit Metallica's website.

READ MORE: The Band Metallica Thanked for 'Raising the Bar' on Tour With Them

Earlier this year, Metallica announced their only two non-Sphere U.S. shows of 2026, which will be in an ultra rare arena setting. Both will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut with Suicidal Tendencies opening the Nov. 19 show and Spiritbox opening the Nov. 21 date.

Metallica 2027 North American M72 Tour Dates

May 8 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 13 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

May 18 - El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl

May 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 26 - Fayetteville, AR @ Razorback Stadium

May 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

June 2 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium

June 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

June 8 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

June 12 - Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

June 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

June 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

Live Nation metallica tour admat

Below, see the most AND least played song live off every Metallica studio album.

The Most Played Song Live Off Every Metallica Album The songs you are most likely to hear at a Metallica show.

Stats last updated on Sept. 14, 2026 (via setlist.fm ). Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita