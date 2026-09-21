VOTE: Better Metallica Album – ‘And Justice for All’ vs. ‘Death Magnetic’

This week in Loudwire's Chuck's Fight Club, we're pitting two Metallica albums against each other that both serve as a moment of "firsts." And Justice for All was the first album for Metallica after Jason Newsted took over on bass from the late Cliff Burton. Death Magnetic was also a "first" with Robert Trujillo offering his creative input after joining the band. So which was the better debut for these bassists?

On one side you have Metallica's And Justice for All. It was coming off the tragic death of Cliff Burton in a bus crash and much has been made about the buried bass sound of Jason Newsted on his debut. But regardless, the album is still a classic with such standouts as "One," "Harvester of Sorrow" and "Eye of the Beholder" along with the deeper cut, "Blackened."

Then we move over to Death Magnetic. Producer Bob Rock had handled bass in the studio on the previous St. Anger album that Trujillo did get a credit, but essentially Death Magnetic was Trujillo's first album as a full-fledged member of the group. The 2008 album was seen as a step up in quality, delivering "The Day That Never Comes," "My Apocalypse," "All Nightmare Long" and "Broken, Beat and Scarred" among others.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

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Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

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