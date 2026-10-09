Metallica switched up the setlist a little bit again with a classic song during their third Las Vegas Sphere residency show last night (Oct. 8).

The highly-anticipated residency kicked off just over a week ago (Oct. 1) and the second show took place Oct. 3. They've made a few adjustments to the setlist so far, but last night saw the band debut the Ride to Lightning track "Fade to Black" at the venue [via Setlist.fm].

The setlist from last night was almost exactly the same as from their first night, with the exception of "Fade to Black" taking the place of "The Day That Never Comes" and "Orion" being substituted for "The Call of Ktulu," both of which were dedicated to late bassist Cliff Burton.

A couple of other neat setlist changes they've made since the residency started include opening the show with the song "Battery" for the first time since 2014, playing "Now That We're Dead" for the first time since 2021, "...And Justice for All" for the first time since 2014, "Devil's Dance" for the first time since 2008 and "The Outlaw Torn" for the first time since 2019.

READ MORE: James Hetfield Caught on Jumbo Screen Kissing Fiancée at Las Vegas Raiders Game

The band's next Sphere show is scheduled for tomorrow night (Oct. 10). See all of the upcoming dates on their website.

See the full setlist from last night's show, as well as some fan-filmed footage of their performance of "Fade to Black" (uploaded by the account The Squirrel) below.

Metallica Las Vegas Sphere Setlist - Oct. 8

1. "Battery"

2. "Creeping Death"

3. "Now That We're Dead"

4. "Sad But True"

5. "The Shortest Straw"

6. "Wherever I May Roam"

7. "Fade to Black"

8. "...And Justice for All"

9. Kirk and Rob Doodle

10. "Nothing Else Matters"

11. "Orion"

12. "Lux Æterna"

13. "Ride the Lightning"

14. "The Memory Remains"

15. "Seek & Destroy"

16. "Master of Puppets"

Metallica, 'Fade to Black' (Live from Las Vegas Sphere)

James Hetfield switched up his hairstyle just prior to the start of the residency. Check out a gallery of his hair evolution below.