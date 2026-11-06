Celine Dion, a metalhead? The pop diva, who is no stranger to Las Vegas residencies, was spotted aggressively playing air bass at Metallica's Sphere show on Thursday night (Nov. 5).

Celine Dion Rocks a Mean 'Air Bass'

What may be most surprising about Dion's Metallica fandom is the way in which she expressed it.

It's not uncommon to see people headbanging or singing along at shows, playing air guitar to show off that they know the solos, or even some air drumming. But air bass is much more of a rarity.

Dion leaned into what Robert Trujillo was laying down during his "doodle" section of the night alongside Kirk Hammett, slapping and plucking a mighty air bass.

The singer was seated in what looked to be a suite where Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash was among those in attendance while a fan-posted video also spotted members of No Doubt, who've had their own Sphere residency.

See video of Dion's air bass moment captured by Instagram user @theordacityyy, who was in attendance, below.

About Celine Dion's Rock Fandom

Though Celine Dion built her name in the pop world by delivering some powerhouse ballads, the vocalist has spoken out in the past about her love of heavy music.

In 2007, she told Australia's The Sunday Telegraph (via Blabbermouth) that she had often used AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" as a warm-up song during her sound checks.

"I like hard rock and, if I'm doing stadiums, I want the engineers to crank the sound system up high with rock 'n' roll, heavy metal music— it helps me to get the adrenaline rushing," she said.

"I've been a big fan of AC/DC for about 15 years or 20 years — the sound guys introduced me to [their music]." Dion even belted "You Shook Me All Night Long" as a duet with Anastacia at the 2002 Divas Live Las Vegas special.

A look at her Setlist.fm stats also show that she's not been shy about digging into the rock world for a cover. Journey's "Open Arms," Billy Joel's "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)," WIngs' "Live and Let Die," Queen's "The Show Must Go On" and more have appeared in her performances.

Metallica's Sphere Residency

Metallica started their Sphere residency on Oct. 1, bringing eye-catching visuals to some of their biggest hits while exploring the depths of what the unique Las Vegas venue can bring.

It wasn't long after the residency was initially announced that it became one of the hottest tickets in rock and metal. The band will conclude the 2026 portion of their Las Vegas Sphere residency tomorrow night (Nov. 7), but they have more shows booked for 2027.

READ MORE: Metallica Release Pro-Shot Video of Performances From Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Things start up again at the Sphere with Metallica beginning Jan. 28 with shows booked out for the venue through March 13. After that run concludes, the band will venture out on the first 2027 M72 tour leg with North American dates featuring Limp Bizkit and Avatar starting May 8 in Vancouver.

Visit the Metallica website for all scheduled shows and ticketing information.

Below, see 25 awesome celebrity metalheads.