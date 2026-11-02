Metallica have provided a showcase for many of rock and metal's bands on the rise over the years, but in a recent interview James Hetfield revealed that one of the biggest bands in rock music that dominated the Grammy Awards last year recently turned them down for an opening spot.

What Grammy-Winning Rock Band Turned Down Metallica's Tour Invite?

The band that declined the invite to open for Metallica on tour was Turnstile, as Hetfield revealed on his SiriusXM show Riff Life.

The Metallica leader shared, “We wanted to get them on tour and they said no. They’re doing good on their own already.”

But the rejection didn't seem to phase Hetfield or change his admiration for the group. He then added, “What a vibe they bring. They are so fun. Go see them play if you can. Just like many, many bands, they sound great on their records and recordings, but man, when you see them live, you totally get it.”

READ MORE: What Did Turnstile Play at their 2026 Fall Tour Opener?

Hetfield famously went viral back in 2024 while watching Turnstile perform at the Tons of Rock festival in Norway alongside Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. With both legends taking interest, it was easy to see the trajectory that Turnstile were on just a couple years ago.

The Metallica frontman added on his show, “We’ve hung out with them a bit. Super cool guys, super fun. They’ve got a gal in the band now playing, which is fun.”

What Bands Are Opening for Metallica in 2027?

Though much of Metallica's focus these days is on their Las Vegas Sphere residency, which doesn't have an opening act, the band will return to playing North American stadiums over a 12 city run in 2027.

The opening acts for that run will be Limp Bizkit and Avatar. And while Hetfield recently praised Turnstile, he also had some kind words and respect for Avatar who will be joining them on the road next year.

Back in July, Metallica thanked the Johannes Eckerstrom-led band for "raising the bar" during their previous run opening the M72 tour in Europe and the U.K. "Ringmaster Johannes and the Swedish madmen from @avatarmetal brought something completely new to the #M72 stage. Every night felt like a spectacle. Massive thanks for raising the bar and keeping crowds across Europe and the UK on their toes!," the band said in an Instagram post.

The 2027 North American tour kicks off May 8 in Vancouver. See all of the stops and get ticketing information through Metallica's website.

Below, see the 14 biggest rock and metal tours of 2027 announced so far.