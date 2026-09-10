It's never enough for Turnstile, who brought plenty of energy to the opening night of their "Never Enough, Pt. 2" tour at Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Ballroom on Wednesday (Sept. 9).

While many bands shy away from going deep into their most recent albums, Turnstile didn't hesitate playing eight of the 14 songs from Never Enough, their latest album, over the course of their 22-song set. Highlights included the high energy show opener, the Grammy-winning "BIRDS," the title track and the night also featured the live debut of the album's closing song, "MAGIC MAN."

In addition, the group trotted out such staples as "Holiday," "Blackout" and "T.L.C." during the encore, while also adding Glow On deep cut "WILD WRLD" to the set for the first time over the course of this round of touring.

Check out the full setlist (per Setlist.fm) below, as well as a partial performance video of "BIRDS" from YouTube user @Casablock_ya.

Turnstile Setlist (Sept. 9, 2026 - Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Ballroom)

1. "BIRDS"

2. "Real Thing"

3. "ENDLESS"

4. "I CARE"

5. "DULL"

6. "DON'T PLAY"

7. "I Don't Wanna Be Blind"

8. "Drop"

9. "WILD WRLD" (tour debut)

10. "UNDERWATER BOI"

11. "MYSTERY"

12. "SUNSHOWER"

13. "7"

14. "Keep It Moving"

15. "Canned Heat"

16. "SOLE"

17. "MAGIC MAN" (live debut)

18. "LOOK OUT FOR ME"

Encore

19. "HOLIDAY"

20. "BLACKOUT"

21. "NEVER ENOUGH"

22. "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)"

Turnstile, "BIRDS (Partial)" (Milwaukee 2026)

Who Else Joined Turnstile on Opening Night?

Turnstile are not maintaining a steady opening presence for their shows, choosing to provide multiple bands with the opening spotlight over the course of their current tour. On Wednesday, that meant that Texas Is the Reason and Haywire got the nod.

Texas Is the Reason delivering a seven-song performance (per Setlist.fm) that opened with "If It's Here When We Get Back It's Ours" and finished with "Back and to the Left."

Haywire launched into their nine-song set (per Setlist.fm) with a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" and long with a late set take on Title Fight's "Shed." The band also worked in such favorites as "Haywire," "Clocktower Place" and the show-closing "Like a Train."

Turnstile in 2026

Touring is at the forefront of Turnstile's "to-do" list for the time being. With the group's fall trek now underway, look for shows Friday (Sept. 11) in Detroit, Saturday (Sept. 12) in Toronto, Tuesday (Sept. 15) in Pittsburgh and Wednesday (Sept. 16) in Cincinnati this coming week.

READ MORE: 40 Rock Bands That Share Their Name With the Song of Another Band

The tour is currently booked into mid-October with the band winding things down at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California on Oct. 18. However, there will be one more chance to see the band in 2026 as they're scheduled as part of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival the weekend of Nov. 14-15 in Los Angeles.

Turnstile recently issued a reimagined version of their Never Enough album titled Never Enough: Versions. It comes with a wealth of collaborations including special guests such as Elton John, Dying Fetus and Hayley Williams among others.

For all Turnstile tour dates and ticketing information, be sure to visit the band's website.

See other major rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.