We finally know what Turnstile sounds like when combined with Elton John or Dying Fetus.

Not that anyone ever thought that could be an actual thing before last week's big announcement.

How Elton John and Dying Fetus Are Involved With Turnstile

Turnstile just released NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS. The 22-track album contains reimagined versions of songs from 2025's NEVER ENOUGH done by a variety of artists.

And the list of acts participating in the project is as varied as Turnstile's approach to hardcore music in general.

READ MORE: 25 Best Rock + Metal Collaborations of the 1990s + 2000s

Hyper-pop singer Slayyyter does an EDM take on "BIRDS." Hayley Williams sounds like a sultry nightclub singer from years gone by on a slowed-down version of "CEILING."

There are also elements of jazz and, of course, hardcore at play throughout the album.

But two names on the artist list make NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS a curious listen: Elton John and Dying Fetus.

Listen to Elton John + Dying Fetus's Versions of Turnstile Songs

To be clear, the two polar-opposite acts appear on different tracks with completely different sounds.

John contributed to the reimagining of "SEEIN' STARS." Turnstile's original version was trends on the lighter end of their sound, while the updated one with John continues further down that path.

The reimagined version features additional piano and John's vocals combined with Turnstile's Brendan Yates. Here are both the original and reimagined versions for comparison.

Turnstile, 'SEEIN' STARS' (Original version)

Turnstile, Elton John, 'SEEIN' STARS ELTON JOHN VERSION'

Meanwhile, death metal vets Dying Fetus do their own version of "BIRDS," separate from the Slayyyter's that appears earlier in the album.

Turnstile's original lulls you into a sense of calm before launching into hyperspeed. Dying Fetus, on the other hand, go hard right out of the gate. The cover/reimaging is a ton of fun, much like the original.

Turnstile, 'BIRDS' (Original version)

Turnstile and Dying Fetus, 'BIRDS DYING FETUS VERSION'

Other Unexpected Elton John Rock Collabs

Hearing Elton John on a Turnstile album sounds like a stretch, but not if you have been paying attention to some of his moves in recent years. Sir Elton has been pairing himself with some of the biggest names in rock regardless of how their sound meshes with his own.

Catch up on some of the more unexpected Elton John guest spots with popular rock acts below.

Alice in Chains, 'Black Gives Way to Blue'

Year released: 2009

Album: Black Gives Way to Blue

Fall Out Boy, 'Save Rock and Roll'

Year released: 2013

Album: Save Rock and Roll

Queens of the Stone Age, 'Fairweather Friends'

Year released: 2013

Album: ...Like Clockwork

Ozzy Osbourne, 'Ordinary Man'

Year released: 2020

Album: Ordinary Man

Miley Cyrus (featuring WATT, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith) 'Nothing Else Matters (Metallica Cover)'

Year released: 2021

Album: The Metallica Blacklist

Speaking of collabs, keep reading to see our picks for the 15 best rock collaborations from the 2000s.

15 Best Rock Collaborations of the 2000s The collaborative spirit was alive and well in the 2000s Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire