Metallica Celebrate Halloween With Spooky Sphere Residency Song Debut – See Setlist + Video

It was only natural for Metallica to commemorate Halloween in some way during their performance at the Las Vegas Sphere last night (Oct. 31). That said, few fans could’ve anticipated them pulling out underrated Metallica deep cut “Of Wolf and Man” or incorporating the Addams Family theme into their requisite “Kirk and Rob Doodle.”

Metallica’s Halloween Surprises at the Sphere

At first, Metallica’s Halloween show was business as usual, with “Blackened,” “Fuel” and “Leper Messiah” kicking things off. Nearly halfway into their set, however, the quartet followed “72 Seasons” with “Of Wolf and Man” (per setlist.fm).

It was their first time playing the song since their July 3 show at London Stadium, and frontman James Hetfield declared, “Seek the wolf in thyself” before launching into the track. As you can see in the fan-shot footage below (shared by YouTube accounts Hive of Live and SUPERCONES), the song was complemented by visuals of an apocalyptically red sky and of a giant door adorned by bronze bodies and the heads of all four Metallica members.

Shortly thereafter, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo – who was wearing a bright red wig – made sure their usual “Doodle” fit the night by mixing “I Disappear” (from the Mission: Impossible 2 soundtrack) with the theme from The Addams Family.

“Kirk, you want to say something [to] my little Halloween homies?” it sounds like Trujillo said prior to the duo’s performance. In response, it sounds like Hammett joked: “Guess what my Halloween costume is right now. I’m a CIA scion. Ha!”

Then, Trujillo explained:

He’s Kirk von Hammett! I call him Kirkular. Anyway, we love to jam and we whipped up a little jam for you. Part of this is in celebration and in honor of tonight. Let’s see if we can figure this out. This is gonna be a lot of fun. You ready, Kirk? Alright. We’ve been working on this for a while. Okay.

Outside of those tunes, Metallica’s Halloween show at the Sphere also featured classics such as “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “One” and “Enter Sandman.”

You can see their full setlist and fan-filmed clips of those tracks – among others – below!

Metallica’s Halloween Show at the Las Vegas Sphere (Oct. 31, 2026)

“Blackened” “Fuel” “Leper Messiah” “Devil’s Dance” “72 Seasons” “Of Wolf and Man” (residency debut) “The Day That Never Comes” “The Outlaw Torn” “Kirk and Rob Doodle” (“The Addams Family” and “I Disappear”) “The Unforgiven” “The Call of Ktulu” (dedicated to Cliff Burton) “Hardwired” “Whiskey in a Jar” (traditional cover) “For Whom the Bell Tolls” “One” “Enter Sandman”

per setlist.fm

Watch Metallica Perform “Of Wolf and Man” at the Sphere (Oct. 31, 2026)

Watch Metallica’s Halloween “Kirk and Rob Doodle” at the Sphere (Oct. 31, 2026)

Watch Metallica’s Perform “One” at the Sphere (Oct. 31, 2026)

Watch Metallica’s Perform “For Whom the Bell Tolls” at the Sphere (Oct. 31, 2026)

Watch Metallica’s Perform “Enter Sandman” at the Sphere (Oct. 31, 2026)

READ MORE: Metallica Release Stunning Pro-Shot Videos of Full Songs From Sphere Residency

Other Metallica News

In case you missed it, Metallica recently released pro-shot videos of several songs from their ongoing Las Vegas Sphere residency.

As Loudwire reported last week, the group uploaded professionally filmed videos of “The Call of Ktulu,” from Oct. 1; “Devil’s Dance” from Oct. 3; “Fade to Black” from Oct. 8; and other live Sphere renditions to their official YouTube channel.

Next year, Metallica are hitting the road with support from Limp Bizkit and Avatar. The tour will run throughout the U.S. (with one stop in Canada) from Jan. 28 to June 19, and you can see all their upcoming dates – and grab tickets – here!

What do you think of Metallica’s Sphere residency debut of “Of Wolf and Man”? Are you a fan of the song? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to see our rundown of the 14 biggest rock + metal tours announced for 2027 so far (including Metallica’s aforementioned tour with Limp Bizkit and Avatar)!