PHOTOS – See How Your Favorite Rockers Dressed + Celebrated Halloween 2026
Though some rockers are seemingly in costume year-round, Halloween gives everyone a chance to dress up and this year was no different as a wealth of musicians took advantage of having Halloween fall on a weekend to celebrate and party.
While a majority of artists got out and had a good time doing the Halloween thing this weekend, others simply shared photos from Halloweens past recalling some of their favorite moments, such as John Otto throwing to when Limp Bizkit dressed up as Guns N' Roses.
This year brought some standout looks. For instance, The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen has seen enough AC/DC in the last couple of years opening for the band that she went full Angus while attending model Heidi Klum's Halloween party. And for that, we salute her.
READ MORE: The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen Discusses Touring With AC/DC
Lamb of God's Mark Morton's costume with his wife was so good he feared it might not pass for a costume, but we see you, Jay and Silent Bob.
And if adorable is what you're looking for, well that devilish Osbourne child Sidney and his nun mother Kelly Osbourne certain take the prize.
And when it came to playing in costume onstage, nobody did it better than Paleface Swiss, who dressed like Slipknot and opened their festival set with a trio of Slipknot cover.
Check out some of the costumes and see how your favorite rock and metal stars saluted Halloween in 2026 below.
Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)
Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney
Mark Morton (Lamb of God)
Yungblud
Doc Coyle
Paleface Swiss
Knocked Loose
Billy Strings
Travis Barker + Kourtney Kardashian
Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley
Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence
Saosin
Fear Factory
Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste)
Scott Ian, Rita Haney, Dave Grohl and Pearl Aday
Chris Fronzak (Attila)
Kids Dressed Up as Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch)
Jonny Hawkins (Nothing More)
Carla Harvey (The Violent Hour)
Ash Costello (New Years Day)
Tetrarch
Amy Lee (Evanescence)
Paul Stanley (KISS)
The Black Dahlia Murder and Thrown Into Exile
DJ Ashba
Ice-T (Body Count) and Coco
Pete Loeffler (Chevelle)
Nova Twins
John Otto (Limp Bizkit)
Paulina "Pau" Villarreal Vélez (The Warning)
Matt Walst (Three Days Grace)
Damon Albarn (Blur / Gorillaz)
Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down)
Crypta
Bruce Kulick
Lilith Czar
Ne Obliviscaris
George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)
Archspire
Below, see 20 Rock + Metal Acts That Are Always Halloween Ready.