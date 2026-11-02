Though some rockers are seemingly in costume year-round, Halloween gives everyone a chance to dress up and this year was no different as a wealth of musicians took advantage of having Halloween fall on a weekend to celebrate and party.

While a majority of artists got out and had a good time doing the Halloween thing this weekend, others simply shared photos from Halloweens past recalling some of their favorite moments, such as John Otto throwing to when Limp Bizkit dressed up as Guns N' Roses.

This year brought some standout looks. For instance, The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen has seen enough AC/DC in the last couple of years opening for the band that she went full Angus while attending model Heidi Klum's Halloween party. And for that, we salute her.

READ MORE: The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen Discusses Touring With AC/DC

Lamb of God's Mark Morton's costume with his wife was so good he feared it might not pass for a costume, but we see you, Jay and Silent Bob.

And if adorable is what you're looking for, well that devilish Osbourne child Sidney and his nun mother Kelly Osbourne certain take the prize.

And when it came to playing in costume onstage, nobody did it better than Paleface Swiss, who dressed like Slipknot and opened their festival set with a trio of Slipknot cover.

Check out some of the costumes and see how your favorite rock and metal stars saluted Halloween in 2026 below.

Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)

Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney

Mark Morton (Lamb of God)

Yungblud

Doc Coyle

Paleface Swiss

Knocked Loose

Billy Strings

Travis Barker + Kourtney Kardashian

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence

Saosin

Fear Factory

Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste)

Scott Ian, Rita Haney, Dave Grohl and Pearl Aday

Chris Fronzak (Attila)

Kids Dressed Up as Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch)

Jonny Hawkins (Nothing More)

Carla Harvey (The Violent Hour)

Ash Costello (New Years Day)

Tetrarch

Amy Lee (Evanescence)

Paul Stanley (KISS)

The Black Dahlia Murder and Thrown Into Exile

DJ Ashba

Ice-T (Body Count) and Coco

Pete Loeffler (Chevelle)

Nova Twins

John Otto (Limp Bizkit)

Paulina "Pau" Villarreal Vélez (The Warning)

Matt Walst (Three Days Grace)

Damon Albarn (Blur / Gorillaz)

Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down)

Crypta

Bruce Kulick

Lilith Czar

Ne Obliviscaris

George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)

Archspire

Below, see 20 Rock + Metal Acts That Are Always Halloween Ready.

20 Rock and Metal Acts Who Are Always Ready for Halloween Masks, makeup — they've got it all.

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