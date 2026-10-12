Kelly Osbourne says that her life changed the day after she made a wish while visiting Ozzy's grave.

In a new interview with The Sun, Kelly opened up on the immense toll her father's death last year took on her mental and physical health, particularly her weight, because eating made her feel sick.

Though she wasn't aware of how much weight she'd lost, she knew she wasn't well, so she went to her dad's grave to ask him for help.

“I know this sounds woo-woo, but I do candle magic a lot... My dad told me he would send me messages. It felt like everything inside me was dead and I didn’t want my son to see me like this," she confessed.

As noted on the Enlightened Candles website, candle magic is the practice of using fire to make your intentions a reality and is used to help with manifestations and personal growth.

“I went to my dad’s grave with a white candle and I wrote a wish on it saying, ‘Please help me.' The next day, my mom showed up in a black Mercedes with a man in a mustard-colored jacket," Kelly continued.

Kelly admitted she thought Sharon was going to take her to rehab but the man in the mustard-colored jacket was a therapist and life coach named Chris Miller, whom she said changed her life. He's who introduced her to falconry and encouraged her to find other hobbies.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne's Fatherly Message to Kelly 3 Days Before He Died

"No one knows what people are dealing with in private. I was just sad. I don’t wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked," Kelly added, asserting that the only enhancement she's had done is some botox between her eyebrows and in her jaw to help with chronic migraines.

In addition to feeling on the mend mentally since Ozzy's death and her split with Sid Wilson, Kelly shared that she's gained about 28 pounds since the beginning of 2026. She also sees her grief "as an honor" because it shows how much she loved her dad.

See a gallery of photos of Ozzy with his family through the years below.