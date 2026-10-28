Music fans who were hoping to watch the concert film chronicling the final performances of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne at home are about to get their wish. Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning is set to be released on Blu-ray and will accompany vinyl and CD releases featuring performances from the once-in-a-lifetime event.

'Back to the Beginning' Album Release Details

The three-and-a-half-hour Blu-ray release of Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning will be included with each version of the album. And there are A LOT of different versions of this release celebrating Ozzy and Sabbath.

For vinyl, there are four different color variants that each include two LPs and two Blu-ray discs featuring the movie. The color you get all depends on where you buy it. The audio release only features Ozzy and Black Sabbath's sets.

Standard LP (available at all retail locations, black vinyl)

Indie Exclusive LP (translucent silver/purple metallic vinyl)

Black Sabbath website (purple/black splatter vinyl)

Ozzy Osbourne website (silver/black splatter vinyl)

Photos provided back to the beginning on vinyl

READ MORE: See Photos + Interviews Direct From the Purple Carpet at the Back to the Beginning Movie Premiere

Two different versions of the album will also be available on CD. A standard, two-disc version will be available at all retail locations, while Amazon will feature an exclusive version with different artwork.

The tracklisting for both the vinyl and CD versions is as follows:

"I Don't Know" (Ozzy Osbourne) "Mr. Crowley" (Ozzy Osbourne) "Suicide Solution" (Ozzy Osbourne) "Mama, I'm Coming Home" (Ozzy Osbourne) "Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne) "War Pigs" (Black Sabbath) "N.I.B." (Black Sabbath) "Iron Man" (Black Sabbath) "Paranoid" (Black Sabbath)

The live version of "Mr. Crowley" from Back to the Beginning is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Ozzy Osboure, 'Mr. Crowley' (Live from Back to the Beginning)

The album is currently available to pre-order at each of the locations. It is set for a Dec. 17 release.

How to Get Additional Back to the Beginning Performances

Fans looking to get their hands on audio recordings from other sets from Back to the Beginning will have to wait for the deluxe box set version that is set to be released on April 27.

The box set will include a third LP that features live performances from some of the guests who celebrated Ozzy and Black Sabbath during the 2025 show. It has not been revealed which artists will be included on the additional LP.

Photo provided Photo provided

The deluxe box set also includes:

A third Blu-ray disc with additional footage

CD versions of the album

Hardback book

Ozzy Osbourne pendant necklace

Commemorative, numbered Back to the Beginning ticket

Back to the Beginning event poster print

The deluxe box set is also currently available to pre-order.

Keep reading to view photos capturing the energy during Back to the Beginning.