Here's the scenario: you're sitting at home trying to cram in as many horror movies on the last night of October as you can. As soon as the calendar rolls over to November, all of the fun decorations go away and the Christmas music permeates every store speaker possible wherever you go. This is your last night to live up the spirit of Halloween, but your doorbell just keeps ringing. How do you make these kids go away so you can hide away in your dark den of horror?

Loudwire has assembled a playlist that will not only ensure that trick-or-treaters won't ring your doorbell, but they won't even make it to the porch. Set up some speakers outside and play these songs in the order presented. A few spooky decorations thrown in the mix and you can watch all of the horror movies you want with absolutely no interruptions.

Here's our gift to you this Halloween, as we present 10 Songs to Scare Off Trick-or-Treaters: