Soundgarden may not be metal, but here are the five most metal Soundgarden songs.

While pretty much all bands have been placed into some sort of subgenre, there are many who teeter the line between different styles. Soundgarden, obviously, have always been labeled "grunge" because of their affiliation with the late '80s and early '90s Seattle music scene, but they've experimented with their sound a lot since the beginning.

"To me it was that perfect meeting of The Beatles and Black Sabbath," Dave Grohl described to Rolling Stone of Soundgarden's style, particularly that of their 1994 album Superunknown and its hit single "Black Hole Sun."

Soundgarden's early albums, Ultramega OK and Louder Than Love, were more fast-paced and had stronger punk undertones than most of their later works. Their 1991 release Badmotorfinger was probably their heaviest set of material, fusing that early punk sound with a more metal edge. Superunknown and Down on the Upside featured more psychedelic flavors.

There are a handful of songs from all of those releases that can be considered metal, even if Soundgarden aren't actually considered a metal band.

"We never strived to be heavy metal," guitarist Kim Thayil told Vice years ago. "Metal is a big part of our make-up. We were listening to what Metallica and Slayer were doing, but at the same time, we were also listening to the Big Boys, Black Flag, and the Meat Puppets. We just did not want to be considered one or the other."

Read on to see our picks for the five heaviest, most metal songs Soundgarden ever made.