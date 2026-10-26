Upon Ozzy Osbourne's death in 2025, it was revealed that family intended for the late musician to lay at rest at the family's estate. In a new BBC interview, Sharon Osbourne has spoken about that decision and how she has dealt with Ozzy's loss in the year since his passing.

Why Did The Osbourne Family Choose Their Estate for Ozzy's Final Resting Place?

Sharon was very complimentary of all the letters and tributes that have been left by adoring fans at various Ozzy related spots or had reached the family directly. But that said, she remained steadfast in her decision that Ozzy's final resting place be at their Buckinghamshire estate.

“There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard,” said Sharon. “I’ve seen what happens to other people in the public eye. There’s no peace because people want to come and they want to pay their respects. That’s an ongoing thing and I wanted Ozzy to rest and just be.”

How Sharon Osbourne Is Coping Following Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Sharon Osbourne confirmed that she's still in mourning a year beyond Ozzy's death. She told The BBC, “You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured.’ You never get over it. But you learn to live with it and that’s what I’m trying to do. So you either sit in a room and don’t come out, or you accept it, befriend it, and that’s it."

READ MORE: The Wish That Kelly Osbourne Made at Ozzy's Grave

With Ozzy buried at their estate, Sharon revealed that she visits him "every day" and added, "I can see him from my window.” She also divulged that she "regularly" speaks with Ozzy at his gravesite, though she did not disclose anything about those conversations.

What Else Has Sharon Said About the Loss of Ozzy?

Back in early July, Sharon Osbourne posted on social media on what would have been the couple's 46th wedding anniversary.

“Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary. Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart,” she Sharon. The accompanying photo was a close-up of their hands intertwined with a visible wedding band, seen below.

In December 2025, Sharon made one of her first formal interview appearances since Ozzy's death on Piers Morgan's talk show and even detailed her last conversation with Ozzy.

“[Ozzy] was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4:30 and he said, ‘Wake up.' I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up’. And he said, ‘Kiss me’. And then he said, ‘Hug me tight,'" she shared.

"I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter," she continued. "And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away."

When asked if Ozzy was aware he was near the end, Sharon offered, "Very much so, because he’d been so ill this year — terribly, terribly ill. And when we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him, ‘If you do this [Back to the Beginning] show, that’s it. You’re not going to get through it'."

Defiant in his will to play one last show, Sharon recalled, "We just sat there, and he said, ‘I’m doing it. I want to do it and I’m doing it.'"

See how we ranked Ozzy Osbourne's solo albums below.