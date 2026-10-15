Interviews + Photos – ‘Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning’ Film Premiere in Los Angeles

Last night (Oct. 24), the Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning film archiving the 2025 sendoff to Birmingham's heavy metal godfathers premiered at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and the welcoming "purple carpet" was laid out for a wealth of big names musicians and other celebrity guests.

Attendees included much of the Osbourne family, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as well as many of the stars of last summer's big event, such as Robert Trujillo, Danny Carey, Rudy Sarzo, Slash, David Ellefson and many, many more. Elsewhere, peers such as Gene Simmons, Sarzo's Quiet Riot bandmates, Ozzy's very close friend Billy Morrison were there to celebrate the film's release as well.

Alex Kluft, Loudwire back to the beginning film premiere purple carpet stars

Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong caught up with some of the night's marquee guests, including Sharon Osbourne and the aforementioned classic rhythm section of Black Sabbath.

When asked about what Ozzy gave to the world beyond his music, Sharon acknowledged that "he was just one of those people." She said, "It's weird because there were people that were lovers of his music and then there were people that just loved him as his whole persona."

READ MORE: Revisiting Back to the Beginning One Year Later, With Jack Osbourne (Interview)

When Butler and Ward were asked about the first thing comes to mind about Back to the Beginning, Butler told Armstrong how much the homecoming meant. "It was great just getting back to Aston where we all started," he said, "We never played in Aston apart from rehearsal in the old days." One of Ward's highlights was seeing so many old friends and all the memories of that "marvelous" day.

What Fans Can Expect From the Film

The two-and-a-half hour Back to the Beginning film showcases each guest band's cover(s) from their respective sets and even retains the day-of-feel, swapping the video messages from Ozzy's peers displayed at Villa Park with new ones, the audio of an artist's voice laid of archival footage of our beloved Prince of Darkness.

Trafalgar Releasing and Mercury Studios back to the beginning cinema poster

We're also treated to touching, heartfelt sentiments from the Osbournes, who have been quite publicly grieving the loss of their family's patriarch alongside fans since Ozzy's passing 17 days after stepping offstage one last time.

One twist near the end, however, feels just right. Ozzy's performance at Back to the Beginning preceded Black Sabbath's mighty and final reunion moments later, but in order to deliver the most impactful finale, the viral, heart-wrenching performance of the No More Tears ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home" gets saved for last.

There's some other highlights as well, but rather than spoil absolutely everything, it's best you check it out for yourself (with some friends!) when the film hits theaters worldwide starting Oct. 28.

Below, see exclusive photos taken from the purple carpet at last night's film premiere!

'Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning' Film Premiere The purple carpet was rolled out for all the special guests at the premiere of the 'Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning' film at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Gallery Credit: Alex Kluft Photography for Loudwire

More Interviews From the Film Premiere

Below, watch clips of Loudwire's interviews with special guests on the purple carpet at the premiere of Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning.

Robert Trujillo (Metallica)

Quiet Riot

Nuno Bettencourt

Below, see photos of Ozzy with his family throughout the years.