Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beginning’ Film Trailer + Track Listing Revealed

The first official trailer for the Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning film has arrived just as tickets for the upcoming theatrical screening have gone on sale.

The historic 2025 show featured a who's who of rock and metal all coming together to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath in their hometown as they took the stage together for the last time.

About the Trailer for 'Ozzy + Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning'

Metal fans, you might want to have some tissue handy. The minute-long trailer brings up just how emotional a day it was through the words and images of those who were there at Back to the Beginning to experience it.

"There's never been a precedent for a show like this. Millions of people around the world got to say 'Thank you Black Sabbath. Thank you Ozzy," shares event curator Tom Morello in a voice over at the top of the trailer.

"He was told he probably wouldn't make it through the show. He said, 'No, I'm doing it. Whatever happens, happens,'" Sharon Osbourne reflects at one point in the trailer.

And then toward the end of the clip, there's the devilish smile from Ozzy taking in what he's seeing live and the sound of his voice telling the crowd, "God bless each and every one of you, I love you all."

Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning Official Trailer

What Songs Are Featured in the Film?

We now know what songs from that special day have made the cut for the movie. The track listing for the film goes as follows:

1. Ozzy Osbourne, "I Don't Know"

2. Mastodon, "Supernaut"

3. Rival Sons, "Electric Funeral"

4. Anthrax, "Into the Void"

5. Halestorm, "Perry Mason"

6. Tool, "Hand of Doom"

7. Ozzy Osbourne, "Mr. Crowley"

8. Tom Morello's All Stars ft David Draiman, Jake E. Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin, Adam Wakeman, "Shot in the Dark"

9. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Whitfield Crane, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II (Sleep Token), Adam Wakeman, "Believer"

10. Tom Morello's All Stars ft YUNGBLUD, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II (Sleep Token), Adam Wakeman, "Changes"

11. Lamb of God, "Children of the Grave"

12. Alice in Chains, "Fairies Wear Boots"

13. Gojira, "Under the Sun"

14. Pantera, "Electric Funeral"

15. Slayer, "Wicked World"

16. Ozzy Osbourne, "Suicide Solution"

17. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Travis Barker, Danny Carey, Chad Smith, Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt, Rudy Sarzo, "Symptom of the Universe"

18. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo, Danny Carey, "Snowblind"

19. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith, Vernon Reid, "Flying High Again"

20. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Travis Barker, "Bark at the Moon"

21. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Steven Tyler, Ronnie Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo, Travis Barker, "The Train Kept A-Rollin'"

22. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith, "Walk This Way"

23. Guns N' Roses, "Never Say Die"

24. Metallica, "Hole in the Sky"

25. Ozzy Osbourne, "Crazy Train"

26. Black Sabbath, "War Pigs"

27. Black Sabbath, "N.I.B."

28. Black Sabbath, "Iron Man"

29. Black Sabbath, "Paranoid"

30. Ozzy Osbourne, "Mama I'm Coming Home"

How Do I Get Tickets?

Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning will arrive in theaters on Oct. 28 for a limited screening period. Tickets have now gone on sale as of today (Sept. 24) through the Back to the Beginning website, which will help you track down the locations of the theaters closest to you where the film will screen.

Who Played at Back to the Beginning + What Are They Saying?

It was an epic day of performances. Among those on hand to pay tribute to Ozzy and Sabbath through their opening sets included Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Gojira, Guns N Roses, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Metallica, Pantera, Rival Sons, Slayer, and Tool, along with All-Star segments with special guests Adam Wakeman, Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, David Draiman, David Ellefson, Jake E. Lee, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Nuno Bettencourt, Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Ronnie Wood, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token II, Steven Tyler, Travis Barker, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane and Yungblud.

The two-hour, thirty-minute cinematic release is highlighted by performances from some of the most influential names in rock coming together to celebrate Black Sabbath’s legacy in front of generations of fans along with personal reflections from the superstar musicians Ozzy and Black Sabbath inspired. A behind the scenes look at the day itself including insight from show host Jason Momoa and Musical Director Tom Morello.

“Look at all this love towards heavy metal. Metallica is so grateful to be invited here to see all your beautiful faces and celebrate the band Black Sabbath. Thank you boys for giving us a purpose in life," shared Metallica's James Hetfield.

“I mean first of all, this is an absolute fever dream… This is wild. Ozzy’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," added Yungblud, who would go on to receive a Grammy for his performance of "Changes" with an all-star collective.

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan shared, "It’s one of those rare moments in life where you know what’s happening, you’re gonna wanna remember for the rest of your life. So you’re soaking in like every detail. It turned out to be such a historical day. I’m so glad that I took the time to really soak it in.”

“There is just something just magical about that show. Like I don’t think I’ll ever be done processing that week,” Mike Inez, former Ozzy bassist and Alice in Chains member added.

“Ozzy put me on the biggest stage in the world… and [to] have that faith in me is just huge,” reflected Zakk Wylde.

Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains proclaimed, “I would say at this stage anybody that plays any rock 'n' roll has all been influenced by Sabbath.”

READ MORE: Tony Iommi Reflects on Life Without Ozzy

“As a little boy growing up in New Orleans I had a lot of music thrown at me. The type of music that appealed to me was Black Sabbath,” added Pantera's Philip Anselmo.

Slayer's Kerry King concluded, "“You know, in my mind Sabbath’s got hundreds of great songs… because you know, of course he’s been an influence since the dawn of time.”

Below, see how we ranked Ozzy Osbourne's solo albums from best to worst.