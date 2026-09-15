Kelly Osbourne has opened up about the loss of her father Ozzy Osbourne, the impact that it had upon her in the months follow his death and the steps she's now taking toward a more healthy, positive and sober future while making an appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast.

What Did Kelly Osbourne Say About the Impact of Ozzy Osbourne's Death?

In a wide-ranging discussion with We Need to Talk podcast host Paul C. Brunson, the discussion eventually circled back around to how Kelly initially handled the death of her father.

Speaking in a measured response, Kelly shared, "Losing my father, it has taught me that there is such an honor in grief because I loved, I was capable, I am capable of loving someone so much that I lost my mind."

She then elaborated, "I was a shell of myself. I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't do anything. I was just empty, broken in every way a human could be broken and completely unable to take care of myself."

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne's Fatherly Message to Kelly 3 Days Before He Died

"I was at ground zero. I started drinking again. I lost my mind. I couldn't handle it," Kelly continued, before she revealed, "I can honestly say today that I'm eight months sober and I have the most incredible people around me. I closed my circle, because I lost a lot of friends cause people don't like sadness. They expected me to be over it and I'll never be over it. I'll never ever be over it."

How Kelly Osbourne Reacted to Her BRIT Awards Body Image Backlash?

In the midst of the mourning of her father, Kelly Osbourne joined her mother Sharon onstage at the BRIT Awards to accept a lifetime achievement award for Ozzy. But what should have been a moment of celebration led to concern about Kelly's health and some public body shaming in social media comments.

Kelly said, "First of all, I didn't know what I looked like. I didn't see it. I was so unwell that I didn't see it. And then I saw those pictures and I was like, 'Oh my god. This is not good'"

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

"If I had cancer, people would be like, 'You look great, bravo. How brave of you.' But no, what I was suffering from was mental health issues and grief. And I got literally assassinated over something that should've been about my dad and his legacy," she recalled. "People couldn't see past that and all they wanted to do was rip me to shreds."

"It just makes me so sad to see the state of this world," she added. "[Knowing] that people could be so cruel, so cruel. How does that make them feel good? What is wrong with them? They must be very unwell people."

"But it also in itself, it also did allow me ... it allowed me to see what they saw and it was a wake up call. But there was so much more going on in my life that I can't speak about that contributed and if people only fucking knew."

Kelly Osbourne Guests on the We Need to Talk Podcast

What Kelly Osbourne Thinks of Herself

Kelly also spoke about growing more into the confident person she has become. From her teen years being under the spotlight with The Osbournes TV series to now reaching adulthood, Kelly was asked about what she's learned about herself.

"I'm good enough on my own," she declared. "I don't need just to be Ozzy Osbourne's daughter. I'm my own person. With them I'm great, without them I'm great. I can do it on my own and I've never relied upon them for that. I just went out and did my own thing."

She talked about finding the confidence to write her own story as well. "Now it's gotten to the point to where I am so sick of everyone else trying to control the narrative of me," Kelly stated. "I get to say who I am, you don't. And if I fuck up, I'll own it and I'll move on."

Below, see photos of Ozzy and his family through the years.