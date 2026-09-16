It was one of the concert events of the decade and now those who weren't able to catch it live will be able to witness the release of Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning, a concert film revisiting the triumphant onstage farewell of Ozzy Osbourne and his legendary band that took place in July 2025.

The film comes courtesy of producers Mercury Studios and captures the legendary final performance of Ozzy Osbourne as well as his last set with the iconic Black Sabbath lineup of Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. Having done a farewell tour previously, the one sticking point for all the members was that Ward was not part of it due to a contractual dispute, so the Back to the Beginning performance united all four original members one last time.

How Can I See the Ozzy + Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning Film?

Trafalgar Releasing will be bringing the movie to theaters worldwide. The film will run as an event release starting on Oct. 28.

Ticketing for all showings will go on sale at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM BST and 4PM CEST on Sept. 24 through the Back to the Beginning website where you can sign up for updates and get the most current information on where screenings will be taking place.

Trafalgar Releasing and Mercury Studios back to the beginning cinema poster

More About the Ozzy + Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning Film

The Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning film documents the historic concert that took place in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, England. The sold out show at Villa Park stadium took place on July 5 and featured a who's who of rock and metal bands paying homage to Ozzy and Sabbath in abbreviated sets leading up to the grand finale featuring an Ozzy solo performance as well as his final appearance with Black Sabbath.

“Back to the Beginning came about because I asked Ozzy what would really make him happy,” shared Sharon Osbourne. “And he said the only thing that would make him happy was if he could perform again and say goodbye to his fans. That’s all he wanted to do. He wanted to say goodbye and thank you.”

Actor Jason Momoa served as host of the event, while Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello was called upon to curate the lineup of artists taking part.

Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Gojira, Guns N Roses, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Metallica, Pantera, Rival Sons, Slayer, and Tool, along with All-Star segments with special guests Adam Wakeman, Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, David Draiman, David Ellefson, Jake E. Lee, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Nuno Bettencourt, Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Ronnie Wood, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token II, Steven Tyler, Travis Barker, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane and Yungblud were all part of the proceedings.

What Was Said About the Event and Film?

“It was a closure for the band and it was a good way to go out, I think.” shared Tony Iommi. “To me it was like pure love. It was just a wave of love. It’s the only way I can describe it really. I mean I could feel it as if it is like tangible,” added Geezer Butler. “Felt completely at home in a place where I belong. It almost felt like I was in a dream,“ concluded Bill Ward.

READ MORE: What Musicians Said About Ozzy Osbourne in the Year After He Died

“There’s never been anything like that that’s happened in the history of rock and roll,” shared Morello. “There’s never been a precedent for a show like this…[Black Sabbath] gets to play their final show basically in the Ground Zero of where they created heavy metal.”

Mercury Studios co-leads, Ken Danquah and Andrea Dunn, added in a joint statement, "Ozzy Osbourne is one of the most influential figures in music history, and his final performance with Black Sabbath deserves to be seen on the biggest possible stage. Last year, we brought this legendary concert to fans across the globe, offering millions the chance to be there through an unprecedented livestream. This film is the next chapter, giving fans a new way to experience that night on the big screen. Back To The Beginning captures the scale of a stadium performance and the intimacy of a farewell, crafted specifically for the cinema screen."

“Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert was a landmark cultural moment," added Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. "Bringing it to cinemas worldwide is an opportunity to further cement Ozzy’s legacy and impact. We are really looking forward to giving fans around the world a chance to experience this final celebration of Ozzy and Black Sabbath together on the big screen.”

Below, see how we ranked Ozzy Osbourne's albums from worst to best.