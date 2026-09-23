Louisa Livingstone, the woman depicted on the cover of Black Sabbath's 1970 debut album, has created a rock opera based on Alice in Wonderland and artificial intelligence (AI).

The artist, who goes under the moniker Indreba (The Incredible Dream Band), has quite the discography on Spotify as of 2026: two metal songs inspired by her involvement with Black Sabbath ("Witch Woman" and "Woman by the Mill"), an album titled Valley of Bliss, a few other one-off tracks and most recently, an EP titled Alice.

The latest release was inspired by Lewis Carroll's novels Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There (1871). Livingstone told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that her father read her the books often when she was a child.

She explained that she came up with the idea for the Alice EP while talking about panpsychism, which is the idea that all things have a mind and consciousness, even those that aren't actually alive [via Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy].

From there, she conceptualized a mini rock opera about a character falling in love with an AI chatbot "but that in the end it’s just a beautiful illusion along with everything else on the internet… and getting back to being oneself and nature.”

The opening track on Alice is titled "Feed Your Head," a nod to Jefferson Airplane's 1967 track "White Rabbit" with lyrics including:

One pill makes you scroll for hours

And one pill buys the lie

And the ones that mother gives you

Don't even tell you why

Go ask Alice

When she's 10 feet tall

Staring at the digital wall

While some of Indreba's previous releases were electronic, Alice is sonically much more reminiscent of 1960s psychedelic rock. She started recording music on her computer a little over a decade ago after she discovered Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music apps.

“He firmly believes everyone should enjoy music and making it, no matter how,” Livingstone told Rolling Stone. “The iPad can actually be amazing in how versatile I can be as a musical instrument in the right hands.”

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Additionally, she told the publication she's been experimenting with her vocals with the help of AI.

"I used to be very judgmental about AI like many people, but it’s a tool that you can use to create either absolute rubbish or ‘slop’ as it’s called, to something really good and interesting. It’s still down to the user and their input… It will always reflect the person who is using it and how well or badly they use it and their musical tastes and knowledge," she said.

Check out Alice below.

Indreba - 'Alice' EP

See our picks for the best rock and metal albums of the 1970s below.