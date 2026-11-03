What songs would you want played at your funeral? Sharon Osbourne had some thoughts about her own potential funeral during an appearance on The Osbournes podcast alongside Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree.

What Songs Would Sharon Osbourne Want Played at Her Funeral?

In the midst of a discussion of "current spooky headlines," the discussion turned to a Georgia woman who threw her own living wake while she was still alive, which included speeches as well as the presence of a casket . That, in turn, led to some questions about funerals. Jack, meanwhile, joked that his dad Ozzy would've been "pissed" if he saw the expenses from the funeral the Osbourne family held for him. Aree chimed in though and said Ozzy would've at least enjoyed the food.

Then the question of which songs you'd want played at your own ceremony came up.

Sharon Osbourne fielded the question and initially provided a serious answer and shouted out the second single from Ozzy's 1995 album Ozzmosis, "Well, 'See You on the Other Side' would definitely be [one song to play at my funeral]." It's an obvious choice and one that would hold understandable meaning.

But two more songs came up during the conversation that seemed to be a bit of gallows humor. Sharon then suggested "Hallelujah, She's Gone" (a possible reference to Hall and Oates) as Aree snickered and Jack interjected with the suggestion, "Ding Dong, the Witch Is Dead" and they all chuckled. Sharon then clapped back, "No, 'The Bitch Ain't Back'" and twisted her fingers to indicate an inversion of "The Bitch Is Back" by close family friend Elton John.

In trying to pick the most appropriate song, Sharon clarified, "It depends on the circumstances. Most funerals are [for] people that are older so it's somewhat expected even though it's always a shock. And it's got to be a celebration of life ... It has to be a celebration."

Within the discussion, Sharon also revealed that if she were to be at her own funeral in spirit, she wouldn't care what people had to say about her.

Sharon Osbourne Shares What Songs She'd Want Played at Her Funeral on

The Osbournes Podcast

What Else Is Going on With The Osbourne Family?

Earlier this year, Sharon began teasing the return of Ozzfest and eventually confirmed that it will be taking place at the same Villa Park venue in Birmingham, England that hosted Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning homecoming and farewell. A teaser in September revealed that a U.S. Ozzfest would also be taking place in 2027.

After all the talk, it looks like some movement is about to take place as a countdown clock was just launched and it will run out on Thursday (Nov. 5) at 10AM ET.

READ MORE: What Jack Osbourne Said to Ozzy After Back to the Beginning Shows

Fans have also recently been able to take in the Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning film that began screening in theaters on Oct. 28. That will soon be followed by vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray releases. The album is currently available to pre-order ahead of a Dec. 17 release via the Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne websites.

See how we ranked Ozzy Osbourne's solo albums in the gallery below.