Ozzfest Confirms Second Country for 2027

It looks like Ozzfest now has a second destination for 2027. A new teaser posted to the festival's Instagram has indicated that the Ozzfest will be returning to the U.K. ...and now the U.S.

This will be the first time Ozzfest has taken place in the U.S. since Dec. 31, 2018 when Ozzy led a day-long event taking place at The Forum in Inglewood, California with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Body Count and more.

What Does The New Ozzfest Teaser Say?

The new Ozzfest teaser shows Ozzy Osbourne with the Ozzfest logo as well as images of the U.K. and U.S. flags with the message, "Ozzfest will come to the U.K and U.S."

It's also captioned with the note: "More Info Coming Soon!!! Where are you hoping Ozzfest 2027 will pop up?," leaving the door open for additional Ozzfest stops in the coming year.

What Do We Already Know About Ozzfest's Return in 2027?

Back in January of 2026, Sharon Osbourne shared that she had been in talks with Live Nation about the possibility of bringing Ozzfest back to the concert world during a wider ranging interview with Billboard.

Shortly after, in early February, the Ozzfest social media accounts posed a question about a potential 2027 return for the festival. Then, later in February, Sharon confirmed at the MIDEM conference that plans were in order to push forward with the festival's return.

“Yes, absolutely. Yeah, we’re gonna do it,” she said.

“The last one we did was 2018," Sharon continued. "It was just a month before Ozzy got sick and that was at the Forum in L.A. And there was no plans to stop it. We were still gonna do it, but Ozzy couldn’t. And Ozzy and I would talk about it and he’d say, ‘Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?’ And I’m, like, ‘Yeah, it’s a brand. It will work without you.’ And he said, ‘We should do it.'”

READ MORE: A Ranking of Each Ozzfest Lineup From Worst to Best

In the time since, it's been revealed that the plan is to return at Villa Park in Birmingham where Ozzy played his final show in 2025. There's been speculation of an announcement coming soon, but so far no official concert date or listing of acts has been revealed.

And now we have the first confirmation of plans to return to the U.S. as well.

Ozzfest's History

Ozzy had retired from touring in 1992, but had grown tired of not being on the road and decided to return. He asked his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, if she could get him back onstage. She then pitched him to Lollapalooza, the alternative music festival launched in 1991 by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

Osbourne reflected on the festival's reaction in his 2010 memoir, I Am Ozzy. "She called the organizers of Lollapalooza. And they told her to fuck off," he wrote. "'Ozzy Osbourne? He's a fucking dinosaur,' they said, in not so many words."

After the initial sting of rejection wore off, Sharon decided she and Ozzy would simply beat the Lollapalooza organizers at their own game. "I just thought, 'Fuck them,'" she said at the time (via Metal Hammer). "If Lollapalooza wasn't able to see what Ozzy could give them, then we'd come up with our own metal version, only better."

The inaugural Ozzfest took place in 1996, with just two dates — Oct. 25 in Phoenix and Oct. 26 in Los Angeles — tacked onto Osbourne's Retirement Sucks Tour. The lineup was spread across two stages and featured Osbourne, Slayer, Danzig, Biohazard, Sepultura, Fear Factory, Neurosis, Narcotic Gypsy, Earth Crisis, Powerman 5000, Coal Chamber, Cellophane and King Norris.

From there it expanded to a touring festival, reached out to countries around the world and ended up serving as the ultimate proving ground for many of the nu-metal era bands of the late '90s and early 2000s. More recent years saw Ozzy scaling it back to a single-destination event.

Below, see every band that has played Ozzfest during the course of its activity.