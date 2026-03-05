Who Sang What Songs for ‘Ozzfest Night’ on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The Masked Singer went metal (and hard rock) for a special Ozzfest-themed episode that included Kelly Osbourne as a special guest judge, so let's take a closer look at who sang what and who eventually got eliminated from the singing competition on Ozzfest Night.

Who Sang What on Ozzfest Night of The Masked Singer?

Over the course of the episode, four of this season's contestants were involved in bringing the music of Ozzfest Night to life. Toward the top of the episode was a group performance of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" featuring the night's four performers — High Voltage, Galaxy Girl, Eggplant and Pangolin as the panel of judges watched on. Among them, judge Ken Jeong certainly got into the spirit of the evening donning an Ozzy jacket for the night.

The Masked Singer Opening Performance, "Crazy Train"

The first performance of the night came from High Voltage, who took on the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid." The vocals were cleaner than Ozzy's usual performance of the track, but the vocalist behind the lightbulb-featuring costume delivered a solid performance.

Over the course of trying to uncover High Voltage's identity, there were several Ozzfest-related clues, including that the performer knew what it was like to break out of a group and go solo. There were also visual clues that include a sign that said, "95," a yellow duffle bag, a jar of jam and a bandwagon as the singer mentioned, "Because of me, other people joined on the bandwagon."

High Voltage Performs Black Sabbath's "Paranoid"

The second performer of the evening was Galaxy Girl donning a satellite-inspired costume as she took on "Drive" from onetime Ozzfest participants Incubus. The vocals were a little more polished with a sultry rendition of the song. In digging a little deeper to try to uncover who was behind the mask, Ozzfest Night clues included that her first concert was attending the Lilith Fair, but that she was not the one most known for singing in her family. Among the visual clues were a spider and a halo, with the singer declaring, "Not everyone earns a halo in their lifetime, but I sure did."

Galaxy Girl Performs Incubus' "Drive"

The Eggplant was the third performer of the evening, taking his cue from another past Ozzfest participant while belting Linkin Park's "One Step Closer." The giant purple figure worked the stage and belted with the voice of someone that is a singer. Judge Robin Thicke commented, "Eggplant just turned into Robert Plant" after the blistering performance.

Eggplant Performs Linkin Park's "One Step Closer"

The final performer of the evening was the Pangolin, who stepped up to do a heartfelt rendition of Ozzy Osbourne's ballad written for Sharon Osbourne, "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Pangolin confirmed that she once lived in her car, but felt that one powerful song was able to pull her out of the darkness. Among her visual clues were a kettle bell with a heart, a jar of tips and the number 1,000, with the singer adding, "I've hit plenty of milestones, but this one truly shimmered," while offering a bonus clue of a diamond.

Who Had to Compete to Stay?

The audience had their say after the first round of performances were done for the night. Galaxy Girl and Pangolin both got a pass to future competition, while High Voltage and Eggplant were left to compete to stay. And the song they were given was no easy task. The competition had them taking on the Black Sabbath classic, "Iron Man."

In the end, it was the Eggplant who was eliminated for the night, with the big reveal unveiling soap opera star and '80s radio chart-topper Jack Wagner as the man behind the mask. Wagner, who found fame in the '80s on General Hospital and even topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "All I Need," took the loss in stride.

"Well, I love new characters so this was certainly a challenge to bring life to an eggplant. It's just such a thrill," said the actor-singer upon his reveal. He also recalled to the panel and to Kelly Osbourne that he had actually been paired up with Sharon Osbourne while shooting a scene once on a CBS soap.

"Sharon came and did a scene with me on The Bold and the Beautiful," he recalled. "We did a bed scene. I was a very good boy but we did share a hug together."

Eggplant Gets Revealed on The Masked Singer

What About Ozzfest?

It's probably no coincidence that The Masked Singer went with an Ozzfest night considering the news teased and now recently confirmed that Ozzfest will be returning as a festival in 2027.

Earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne teased the event's potential return and then confirmed during an appearance at the MIDEM conference in France last month that Ozzfest would return in 2027.

Since that time, Osbourne has added that it will initially return with a performance at the Aston Villa venue in Birmingham, England that held last year's Back to the Beginning concert before heading stateside for a touring run.

Revisit Ozzfest of years past in the gallery below as we rank each lineup from the entirety of the festival's run.