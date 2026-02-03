After Sharon Osbourne recently hinted at Ozzfest's return, the festival's official social media accounts have posed a question about a 2027 comeback.

Naturally, this has ignited a firestorm within the metal community. For fans and bands, Ozzfest is a throwback to some of our best days and the most exciting times in heavy music, watching so many of today's current headliners rise through the ranks.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it's not going to stop everyone from speculating. If it comes back, will it be a full tour? Who will headline? Will there be an Ozzy tribute set? How many bands will play?

READ MORE: See Photos of the Osbourne Family at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Before we get the answer to any of those questions, first we'll need an answer on whether this will happen.

What Sharon Osbourne Said About a 2027 Ozzfest Return

Just last week, Sharon Osbourne told Billboard that she had been having conversations about bringing Ozzfest back, potentially in 2027. There was no indication at all that this is on the table for this year.

"I’ve been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently... It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people. We really started metal festivals in this country. It was [replicated but] never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent. It was like summer camp for kids," she said.

As for what the lineup could look like, Osbourne did not divulge any names, simply stating she would like to "mix up" the genres.

When Was the Last Ozzfest?

While Ozzfest has not been a full-scale touring entity since 2007, it maintained a presence until 2018 with a big New Year's Eve bash featuring Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Body Count, Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath, DevilDriver and Wednesday 13.

Ozzy, of course, headlined.

Which year had the best Ozzfest? Take a look at our ranking below to find out!