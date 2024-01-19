Ozzfest proved to be a continually evolving festival even beyond the types of music you'd hear on stage.

The festival itself went through several changes after it first launched as a two-date event in 1996 with stops in Phoenix and San Bernardino, California.

A year later, Ozzfest had a full slate of tour dates ping ponging across the country. International venues were added in 1998.

Metal and rock fans couldn't get enough of acts like Ozzy, Iron Maiden, System of a Down, Megadeth and others as the yearly festival held strong throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. There was even a reality show where the winning band got stage time at Ozzfest.

Eventually, more festivals sprouted up as they vied for concert goers money during the summer months. Even offering free tickets to all attendees in 2007 wasn't enough to keep Ozzfest up and running as a touring festival.

Ozzfest would finally morph into a one-off event even partnering with Knotfest in 2016 and 2017. The final Ozzfest was held in Los Angeles in 2018.

Here is a look back at Ozzfest over the years through 70 intense photos of bands and the fans that braved the summer heat to see them.

