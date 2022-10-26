Ozzfest to Return as a Virtual Event for Metaverse Festival

Ozzfest has taken on several different forms over the years, but for its next incarnation, it's entering the Metaverse. Ozzy Osbourne has signed on to perform virtually for an "Ozzfest" portion of the second annual Metaverse Music Festival taking place next month.

The virtual festival will take place the weekend of Nov. 10-13, hosted in Decentraland. At present, Ozzy is the only confirmed performer for the "Ozzfest" portion of the weekend festivities, but more acts are expected to be named soon. In fact, by the time the festival arrives, over 100 artists are expected to perform virtually on the community curated stages. Presented by digital asset platform Kraken, MVMF is free for all to attend, no VR, ticket or headset required.

While most remember Ozzfest as a touring festival, recent years have seen the Osbourne family-organized event become more of a destination stop in the touring world, even partnering with Slipknot's Knotfest for a combined music weekend. Now Ozzy is ready to take on the virtual reality performance world. Get pre-registered at attend the festival right here.

Meanwhile, Osbourne is still keen on returning to the concert stage in the more traditional sense. After undergoing surgery this year, Osbourne played with Tony Iommi at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England and a brief set in Los Angeles at the NFL season's kickoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Earlier this year, Osbourne commented on the possibility of returning to the concert stage, stating, "I'm saying to you I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."

Ozzy's "No More Tours 2" trek is expected to resume in 2023, with a May 3 start in Helsinki, Finland. See all the scheduled dates and get ticketing info here. Osbourne is promoting his most recent album, Patient Number 9, which gave the musician his first ever No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.