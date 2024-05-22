Ozzy Osbourne shared what his greatest fear is during an episode of The Osbournes podcast.

During a clip shared as a YouTube Short, Jack Osbourne asked the family to name what their greatest fears are. Ozzy went first, and declared rats as the thing he's most afraid of. The man who bit the head off a bat (even though he allegedly thought it was fake) is terrified of rats, which are essentially just bats without wings.

The Prince of Darkness quickly followed up his response with another fear — his wife and longtime manager Sharon Osbourne. Their daughter Kelly called him "such a dick" for the remark, and Sharon agreed with her.

Sharon, on the other hand, said that heights and fire are her greatest fears, and Kelly said that she's "dealing with" being "faced with death in everything" that she does. So, it seems that dying is her biggest fear at the moment.

We never got to hear what Jack's fear is, at least not in this clip, which you can check out for yourself below.

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Greatest Fear During 'The Osbournes' Podcast

One thing we know Ozzy is really interested in is aliens, as he told us in an exclusive interview with fellow rocker Billy Morrison.

"I'm kind of thinking, well there's so many sightings of these things — UFOs and whatever, UAPs ... But I'm convinced they live, if they are here, they live in the ocean," he suggested.

"I'm really interested to find out. I mean it's gotten really interesting now since I've sighted those aircraft carriers. I've seen them things."