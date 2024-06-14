We gathered clips of Zakk Wylde telling us his funniest Ozzy Osbourne stories for a new video compilation on our YouTube channel.

Wylde first joined Osbourne's group in 1987 after the Prince of Darkness split with Jake E. Lee. Though his first tenure with Osbourne only lasted until 1992, Wylde helped write some of the singer's biggest songs, including "Mama, I'm Coming Home," "No More Tears" and "See You on the Other Side."

After the formation of his own band Black Label Society, Wylde returned as Osbourne's guitarist again from 2001 until 2009, and then again in 2017. Anyone who's worked with Osbourne tends to have great stories about the icon, but especially someone who's spent that many years with him.

READ MORE: Why Is Ozzy Osbourne Called 'The Prince of Darkness'?

We had the privilege of speaking with Wylde a couple of times over the years, so we've heard some pretty great stories about their time together. Of course, he kept them appropriate.

"Can't be ratting on the boss, man," he said during one oft he clips.

Check out the full video for yourself below to hear Wylde's funniest tales about the Prince of Darkness.

Zakk Wylde Tells His Funniest Ozzy Osbourne Stories