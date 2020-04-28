Smiles are contagious. They're symbolic of warmth, positivity and overall happiness.

It may sound silly, but the power of a smile can go a long way in uncertain times like we're living in now. Several studies have shown that people who smile have an easier time overcoming negative emotions and feel more satisfied later in life.

It's understandable to feel down and anxious in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, but trying to make even minor adjustments to your perspective can help you through it. And to spread the positivity and good feelings, we've compiled a gallery of your favorite rockers smiling. Seeing them in high spirits will hopefully lift yours, too.

If you find yourself feeling better after looking through the photos, pass it on. Smile. We'll get through this, and you have music to keep you company in the meantime.