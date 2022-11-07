Ozzfest Reveals First-Ever Metaverse Festival Lineup for 2022 Feat. Ozzy, Motorhead + More

Just last month, it was revealed that Ozzy Osbourne would bring Ozzfest to the virtual world, with an Ozzfest stage playing part of the 2022 Metaverse Festival. Now comes word of several of the acts who will perform in the virtual realm over the music weekend of Nov. 10-13.

While Ozzy himself will headline the Ozzfest stage, fans will also be treated to sets from Megadeth, Motorhead, Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff. It's interesting to note Motorhead's performance given that Lemmy Kilmister died in late 2015, but it is presumed that a pre-recorded performance will allow them to be part of the festivities.

The Metaverse Festival will be taking part in the Decentraland virtual universe. It will be free to attend and you do not need to have a headset or virtual reality to take part.

You might recall that Ozzy Osbourne has ventured into the crypto world, and there's a benefit for those who are holders of his NFT CryptoBatz. If you happen to be one of those lucky folks, you'll be granted the exclusive opportunity to fly to a private VIP balcony to watch the shows from a closer viewpoint after drinking a specific potion.

Meanwhile, per a press release, the Ozzfest stage "promises to be unconstrained by the boundaries of reality, set in a sprawling gothic castle with a giant OZZFEST logo emblazoned on the front, offering hard rock fans a totally unique one-of-a-kind experience."

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse. This allows me and the other bands on the bill to reach our fans in a new innovative way," says Ozzy in a statement.

Learn more about the 2022 Metaverse Festival here, and be sure to pre-register to catch this weekend's festivitites.