The very first Ozzfest was in 1996 and started off as Sharon Obsbourne's revenge plot against Lollapalooza for rejecting her husband Ozzy Osbourne. Tons of musicians have taken the stage over the decades from Pantera to Judas Priest, to Slayer, to Tool, to Disturbed and of course, Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

The festival started in 1996 and had grossed over $146.5 million by 2004, according to BraveWords. The festival combined with Knotfest in 2016, creating Ozzfest meets Knotfest, which attracted over 75,000 people, according to Sharon Osbourne.

The last Ozzfest was in 2018 and the lineup included Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Body Count, Zakk Sabbath, DevilDriver and Wednesday 13.

There's been plenty of wild incidents at the festival, including Papa Roach starting a riot, fans falling asleep surrounded by trash, Limp Bizkit taking the stage via a giant toilet and, of course, Black Sabbath reuniting.

Since there's no Ozzfest this year, take a walk down memory lane with these photos of fans at Ozzfest throughout the years. From the mosh pits, to crowd surfing and little kids rockin' out, if anyone knows how to get down at a festival, it's definitely Ozzfest fans.

Photos of Fans at Ozzfest Throughout the Years Relive the craziness of Ozzfest with these photos of fans throughout the years.