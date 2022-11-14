See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival

We've seen Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.

The lineup for the initial virtual Ozzfest featured openers Britoff, along with The Raven Age, Skid Row, Black Label Society, Motorhead and Megadeth leading up to Ozzy's closing set. As can be viewed in the fan shot videos, participants were allowed to attend the event as their avatars within the virtual world, rocking out with other festival goers through the show.

Osbourne's set, per Setlist.fm, featured the title track from his new "Patient Number 9" album as well as "I Don't Want to Change the World," "Hellraiser" and "No Escape From Now." Osbourne appeared as a virtual avatar, as did Motorhead's Lemmy when it came time for his band's set.

The first Ozzfest took place in 1996 and was a staple of the touring festival scene through 2010. After some time off, Ozzfest returned in 2013 in Japan, and has sporadically taken place over the last decade in various forms. The most recent Ozzfest prior to this was a single-day destination festival in 2017 in San Bernardino, California.

Ozzy Osbourne, "Patient Number 9" at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival

Megadeth at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival

Skid Row at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival