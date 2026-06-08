The Osbourne family may have raised a few eyebrows announcing their venture into creating an Ozzy A.I. avatar, but both Sharon and Jack Osbourne recently did their best to clarify exactly what it is they are doing and to push back on some of the criticism suggesting that the technological venture is a "cash grab."

What Jack and Sharon Osbourne Said About Criticism of the Ozzy A.I. Avatar

Having revealed their intent in recent weeks concerning the Ozzy A.I. avatar, both Sharon and Jack appeared on The Osbournes podcast where they were able to speak more at length and with ease about their feelings on the matter.

Understanding that some may not fully be understanding what it is the Osbournes are doing with the Ozzy avatar, Jack shares, "What we're doing — this isn't, and I've said it, this isn't ChatGPT with dad's face on it. It's a closed A.I., so it's not connected to the Internet. We build a database and I cannot emphasize enough is that this is only information that either my dad said or was accurate or was written accurately about him."

Sharon then chimed in expressing, "Why go on a jet when there's a propeller? What are you doing? Well, you know what? Technology moves on and I'm sorry for those people. I'm not asking you to come. I don't want your fucking money. I don't need your fucking money. I'm doing very well, actually, and I always have my entire life."

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She continued, "And the thing is, for somebody to turn around to me and say I'm doing a cash grab — no, you don't know my husband, okay? I know my husband and my husband would say to me over and over, 'After I go, how long do you think I'll be remembered? How long do you think?' And I'd go, 'I just don't know, 'cause I'll be probably going with you, so don't ask me.' But the thing was, for 10 years we have been exploring it. And the thing is I don't have to justify why we do to any fucker. I don't have to justify."

Sharing her frustration on the pushback, she questions, "What do they think we're gonna do? I'm gonna hock my husband around selling weed killer on an ad or selling cigarettes or beer? Do you think I'm gonna do that? … And we're moving with the times… It's like saying, 'Why do you need a CD when you have a vinyl record?' You move with the times. And this is great technology and I'm not gonna let anyone bastardize my husband."

The Importance of Family in The Osbournes' Decision

"The most important thing for me is that when we create this digital imprint of Dad, we create it, we own it, we control it," shared Jack Osbourne. As he continued that it was something that they'd pass on, Sharon interjected, "And it's for our grandkids. And that's it and I don't have to justify anything to any fucker out there."

What Else Jack and Sharon Said

"At the end of the day, if keeping Dad alive and accessible to a fan is cash grab, then fucking guilty as charged because at the end of the day, entertainment and the industry that we're in, none of this is for fucking charity," shared Jack. "But the technology that we are utilizing, it is not Claude or ChatGPT that you can ask it any question about anything. It's a closed A.I. module that is not connected to the Internet."

"Someone said, 'Oh, it's dangerous. You can't control it,'" Jack continued. "And I was, like, 'What the fuck do you think this is, Terminator? It's gonna go sentient and next thing you know Ozzy's gonna launch the nukes? But I think, for me, it's not about pretending he's still alive. For me it's about making sure he's never forgotten."

Later in the chat, Jack would bring up the current Michael Jackson film Michael that has been raking it in at the box office. "Good for his family. Really," then added Sharon. "And there's two generations that missed out on him and all those little kids are now dancing to 'Thriller' and 'Billie Jean' and all those great classics that he was a part of. And it's, like, what is so wrong in that? Great music doesn't date. It's like saying that you take a piece of classical music and you put it in a rock band. Is that disrespectful? Is that terrible? You're just moving forward with technology. That's all."

Jack and Sharon Osbourne Address the Ozzy A.I. on The Osbournes Podcast

More About the Ozzy A.I. Avatar

It was just last month that Jack and Sharon Osbourne appeared at the 2026 Licensing Expo and revealed their intent to bring forth the Ozzy A.I. avatar. The Osbourne family shared that they were teaming up with HYPERREAL to create what Jack called "the digital DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, voice, image [and] movement."

HYPERREAL bills itself as "the future of immersive avatar entertainment," according to their website. The company was founded by digital human performance pioneers with leadership positions that had worked on Academy Award-winning VFX films. They add, "Our patented Digital DNA platform creates the most authentic avatar performances in the world—approved by estates, authenticated at every level and powerful enough to fill arenas.​"

While the company seems to be promoting more performance-related features, it appears as though the Osbourne family are more interested in the interactive side of things.

"You can ask Ozzy anything and he will answer you in his own voice — and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said," Sharon explained. "We're going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back."

After Jack and Sharon's comments on their partnership with Hyperreal for developing an Ozzy avatar made the rounds, HYPERREAL's CEO Remington Scott told Blabbermouth, ""Every element of this avatar was built exclusively from authenticated, approved source material: curated, consented, and controlled by the people who love him most, This is a living performance, not a rendering; and it draws from nothing that wasn't given willingly. We have the enthusiastic participation of Ozzy's family, and that changes everything about what this can be."

"It's an honor to be trusted to bring one of true gods of rock back to the world to continue to connect with fans — thank you, Sharon and Jack!" added David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram. "We wouldn't do it if we didn't know both of our company's technologies will create an experience that truly extends Ozzy's presence, his heart and soul, into the future."

READ MORE: 10 Simple Ways to Honor Ozzy In Your Everyday Life

The digital Ozzy avatar will appear in Proto Luma units which are described as "life-size, patented holoportation devices that can display live or pre-recorded content with its 86-inch multi-touch volumetric display, 4K resolution, high fidelity speakers and spatial computing / conversational A.I. capabilities." The digital Ozzy avatar is expected to arrive in late summer in the U.K. and U.S.

Below, see some of the best promotional items tied to The Osbournes TV series.